Details of winter eviction ban going before Cabinet on Tuesday

Tenants who wilfully do not pay their rent or who cause damage to a property can still be evicted during the moratorium; these were the conditions that were also in place during Covid-19
Details of winter eviction ban going before Cabinet on Tuesday

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said any new ban on evictions has to be time-limited and legal or it will drive more landlords out of the market. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 22:00
Ciara Phelan, Daniel McConnell

A temporary eviction ban is expected to go before Cabinet tomorrow as the Government moves to protect renters from landlords issuing notices to quit during the winter months.

It’s understood the eviction ban could potentially come into effect before December with a senior Government source stating ideally they would prefer the measure to be introduced from November 1.

However, the legislation required to give effect to the ban needs to pass through the Oireachtas and it is difficult to put a timeline on its introduction but it “will happen quickly,” the source added.

Tenants who wilfully do not pay their rent or who cause damage to a property can still be evicted during the moratorium; these were the conditions that were also in place during Covid-19.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has drawn up proposals on the measure which were examined by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan this evening.

The leaders did not physically meet as usual but were in contact via phone.

A notice to quit that has already been served cannot take effect if it falls due during the period of the eviction ban.

Tenancies of less than six months require a 90-day notice period from their landlord and tenancies of over nine years means a notice period of over seven months.

The ban is expected to remain in place until the end of March next year and has been described as a “one-off” measure.

Mr O’Brien said any new ban on evictions has to be time-limited and legal or it will drive more landlords out of the market.

He said: “I know what's legal and what we can do. We've obviously got to be very conscious of any measures that we take, don't have any unintended consequences of further reducing supply in the private rental market.

“I've obviously worked with the Attorney General and his office and colleagues to see what we can do as a time-bound measure.

“So what we're looking at is what effective time-bound measures we continue to assist whilst we're building up the overall supply.”

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said the proposal from Mr O’Brien is that the ban would be in place for the winter period until the end of March and would not be renewed at that point.

He said: “There’s an obvious advantage and a good thing that people wouldn’t lose their homes over the winter period but we have to balance that against the possibility that it might make more landlords sell up or sell up more quickly in which case there will be less properties available in the long term.”

Read More

1.4m people will get autumn double payment this week 

More in this section

Ulster powersharing Jeffrey Donaldson asks Micheál Martin to use influence to stop pro-IRA chants
Katherine Zappone appointment Zappone declines to comment on 'Merriongate' as she attends Leinster House
Mica homeowners Minister confirms concrete levy will go ahead to reduce €6bn bill for housing defects
#Cost of living#Housing
<p>(Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Taoiseach says there is no growing tolerance of violence after videos of groups singing pro-IRA songs surface

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s