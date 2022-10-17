Details of winter eviction ban going before Cabinet on Tuesday

A temporary eviction ban is expected to go before Cabinet tomorrow as the Government moves to protect renters from landlords issuing notices to quit during the winter months.

It’s understood the eviction ban could potentially come into effect before December with a senior Government source stating ideally they would prefer the measure to be introduced from November 1.

However, the legislation required to give effect to the ban needs to pass through the Oireachtas and it is difficult to put a timeline on its introduction but it “will happen quickly,” the source added.

Tenants who wilfully do not pay their rent or who cause damage to a property can still be evicted during the moratorium; these were the conditions that were also in place during Covid-19.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has drawn up proposals on the measure which were examined by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan this evening.

The leaders did not physically meet as usual but were in contact via phone.

A notice to quit that has already been served cannot take effect if it falls due during the period of the eviction ban.

Tenancies of less than six months require a 90-day notice period from their landlord and tenancies of over nine years means a notice period of over seven months.

The ban is expected to remain in place until the end of March next year and has been described as a “one-off” measure.

Mr O’Brien said any new ban on evictions has to be time-limited and legal or it will drive more landlords out of the market.

He said: “I know what's legal and what we can do. We've obviously got to be very conscious of any measures that we take, don't have any unintended consequences of further reducing supply in the private rental market.

“I've obviously worked with the Attorney General and his office and colleagues to see what we can do as a time-bound measure.

“So what we're looking at is what effective time-bound measures we continue to assist whilst we're building up the overall supply.”

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said the proposal from Mr O’Brien is that the ban would be in place for the winter period until the end of March and would not be renewed at that point.

He said: “There’s an obvious advantage and a good thing that people wouldn’t lose their homes over the winter period but we have to balance that against the possibility that it might make more landlords sell up or sell up more quickly in which case there will be less properties available in the long term.”