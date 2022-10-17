Civilian drivers 'left in limbo' as all Fine Gael ministers now have Garda protection officers

All Fine Gael Cabinet ministers now have Garda protection drivers after being forced to stand down their civilian drivers over the weekend.

A number of civilian ministerial drivers are irate at having been removed from their roles as part of a move to place all Cabinet members under Garda protection.

Others say they have “been left in limbo” as they have not been told anything as to when their employment is coming to an end.

The Irish Examiner understands that a rejuvenated ministerial pool of drivers reported for duty for the first time last Wednesday and a number of ministers in recent days have had to relinquish their civilian drivers.

On foot of the latest move, nine of the 18 ministers who sit at Cabinet are now under Garda protection following a security review by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

They are Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, and now Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Up to 40 garda officers were recruited to staff a driver pool for ministers earlier this year and were told to report for duty last week.

Senior sources within the force have confirmed that a number of new luxury cars have been procured for use in the expanded ministerial pool.

It is understood that since last Wednesday, Garda Headquarters made contact with ministers directly to inform them of the change and that from this week, their two civilian drivers — who have worked on a 'week on/week off' basis — will no longer be required.

As a result, each senior minister will now have a luxury Garda car and two protection officers, recruited during the summer, assigned to them.

'Wall of silence'

It is understood that a number of civilian drivers have sought to appeal to their line ministers for information, but have “met a brick wall of silence”.

There is considerable anger that they have not been given a straight answer as to their terms and conditions.

Being part of the ministerial pool of drivers has been seen as a plum post, as they successfully argued previously that overtime worked in the job counts towards their pensionable salary.

In some instances, some Garda protection officers were able to retire on significantly enhanced pensions as a result.

It is expected that the remainder of ministers still relying on civilian drivers will be transferred over in the coming weeks.

The transfer of duties has been the source of some tension as Mr Harris, Education Minister Norma Foley, and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue sought to retain the civilian set up, but on foot of the security recommendation by Commissioner Harris, they had no choice.

The cost of the smaller pool of ministerial drivers is about €2.5m a year, which includes wages, expenses, allowances, and maintenance.

It was running closer to €6m a year when all senior ministers had a garda driver.

The ministerial pool at that stage amounted to 77 full-time and relief drivers and is expected to cost a similar amount in a full year when fully restored.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the decision was necessary to protect senior ministers from attack.

The Government didn’t start it, a lot of ministers don’t want to return to Garda drivers,” he said.

"They’re quite happy with the civilian position that they have, which has costs as well, by the way.

“There was a review done in terms of vulnerability of politicians to assault, attack, and so on. So this is a security matter.

"The commissioner is adamant in the security advice that’s been provided to me that if this isn’t done, there’s a risk to senior ministers, and that that’s the bottom line behind that.”