Iraq to open embassy in Ireland

No indication has been given yet as to when the embassy will open.
Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Iraq is to establish an embassy in Ireland.

The country applied to open an embassy here instead of requesting that their ambassador from London be accredited to Dublin. 

Cabinet ministers yesterday approved the request, however, no indication was given as to when the embassy will open.

Concerns over situation in Iran

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has spoken to the Iranian Foreign Minister, raising serious concerns about the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

A protester shows a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration. Picture: Aurelien Morissard/AP
A protester shows a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration. Picture: Aurelien Morissard/AP

The death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, which followed her arrest by Iran's morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly, has sparked protests in Iran and across the world.

Mr Coveney briefed Cabinet that he has spoken directly to the Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on two occasions, once in person at the UN in New York, and once in a lengthy phonecall last week. He also spoke to the Iranian ambassador to Ireland Masoud Eslami to express his concerns.

Cabinet members were united in their concerns at the situation in Iran.

The Government is also supporting the private members' motion on the death of Ms Amini, as well as the Iranian security forces’ response to subsquent protests.

The motion calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately stop the violent crackdown on protests.

It also calls for a proper and fair investigation of the killing and that anyone proven responsible for her death is held accountable.

€719m for Ukranian refugees

Separately, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath brought details of an extra €719m that is expected to be required to fund the humanitarian response for those who have arrived here from Ukraine.

The supplementary estimate for the Department of Children relates to this calendar year and will cover international protection and some other costs.

The extra funds will be allocated from the Covid Continency Fund, and will bring the total vote spend to €2.8bn.

