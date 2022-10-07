Government under fire for proposal to tie eviction ban to landlord tax break

Labour's housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said: “Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been on the side of landlords for too long."
Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 19:56
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A potential tax deal for landlords in order to pass an eviction ban has been slammed as "not good enough".

The Irish Examiner on Friday reported that a ban on evictions this winter coupled with corresponding tax measures to support landlords is now being examined by the Government after pressure from the Fianna Fáil backbenches to ensure that there are no evictions over the winter. 

Both Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan told Newstalk on Friday that such a move would stand up to legal challenge. 

Sources said that if an eviction ban is cleared by the attorney general there would be a "strong desire" to introduce a "corresponding measure, something else for landlords". This is likely to include some form of tax measure.

However, Labour's housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said that a corresponding tax incentive for landlords should not be included in the move.

Ms Moynihan said: “Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been on the side of landlords for too long. 

They’re happy to leave renters totally exploited by landlords with out-of-control rents and little to no security of tenure.

“The primary cause of homelessness is eviction. The minister must commit to a full eviction ban and use the winter months to buy housing where there is a tenant in situ. This crisis is not caused by onerous tax rates but the outsourcing of our social housing provision to the insecure private rented sector.

“I’m deeply concerned at reports that an eviction ban would be coupled with a tax break for landlords. This simply will not help. Landlords should not be paying less tax than their renters do from their income, unless tied to affordability which should be max the mortgage.

"Every month a renter pays, the equity in the home for the landlord increases."

