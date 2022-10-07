Mick Wallace: 'We don't believe that pouring more weapons into Ukraine is a good idea'

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace has defended his decision not to vote in favour of part of a European Parliament resolution condemning the Russian escalation in Ukraine.

The European Parliament on Thursday debated a motion which called for harsher sanctions and increased military support for Ukraine, but also called for countries to "massively increase their military assistance, particularly in the areas where it is requested by the Ukrainian Government, in order to allow Ukraine to regain full control over its entire internationally recognised territory and successfully defend itself against any further aggression by Russia".

The resolution was passed with 504 votes in favour, 26 against and 36 abstentions, with Mr Wallace and Clare Daly supporting an amendment which "regrets the absence of EU diplomatic initiatives".

Speaking to South East Radio today, Mr Wallace said that he did not vote against a condemnation of Russian aggression, saying that he has done so frequently. He said that adding weapons to the Ukrainian war was not the right move.

"First of all, we've condemned the Russian aggression in Ukraine many times. We're still condemning it. We've already been very clear that when Russia invaded Ukraine, it was a breach of the UN Charter, which we completely disagree with. And it was illegal.

"So we have condemned Russia's invasion. When we vote against a resolution, it isn't because...to say that we voted against the resolution condemning Russia's invasion, that's actually not true. That's a complete distortion of the reality. We voted against the resolution, because it contains a whole lot of stuff that we disagree with. Like for example, it calls on member states to massively increase their military assistance.

"We don't believe that pouring more weapons into Ukraine is a good idea. We think more Ukrainians will die and it's going to have a terrible impact on an awful lot of people."

In an explanation of her concerns, Ms Daly wrote that the resolution would mean more weapons in the conflict zone at a time when a ceasefire is needed. She said that the West's role in the conflict had been "excused".

Clare Daly. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

"I condemn the illegal aggression of Russia, but I disagree with a one-sided narrative that excuses the Western role in what is now happening.

"I urge a ceasefire, negotiations and genuine EU efforts to secure a peace.

"I oppose the policy of collective punishment, sanctions that also hurt European citizens, the flooding of Ukraine with weapons, and other actions that escalate the war and run the risk of igniting a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.

"I find much to agree with in this resolution. But unfortunately, this text also contains elements I cannot vote for.

"Demands for pumping even more weapons into Ukraine, demands for neutral states to abandon their neutrality, unrealistic conditions for ending the conflict, the continuation and entrenchment of a sanctions policy that isn't helping anyone, and the presence of ominous threats and bellicose rhetoric which only inflames tensions and make peace less likely.

"That is why I cannot vote in favour of this resolution."