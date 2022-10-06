Government grants made available to boost pay for section 39 workers

An increase in grants for community groups will be made available to allow workers receive pay increases, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar said that block grants for Section 39 organisations would ensure that workers in those institutions received pay rises similar to those seen in the public sector. However, he said that the Government could not make the organisations give pay increases.

Hundreds of organisations provide services under Section 39 of the Health Act 2004, which allows for funding to be given to groups that provide health and social care services. These services are often ancillary to those provided by the HSE, but their staff are not public servants.

'Significant increases'

Mr Varadkar said that the employees are not Government employees and the Government "cannot determine exactly how the block grant is allocated by those providers".

However, he said that there will be "significant increases in the block grants paid to section 39 organisations next year as a result of the budget".

"Indeed there is €100m in the budget for additional funding this year alone. We would anticipate that the increase in the grant provided to those providers should be adequate to cover the cost of the public service pay agreement.

"This is only fair because it is not just the NHS or other foreign services that are trying to recruit staff from these bodies. The HSE is trying to do it as well and the HSE taking staff from voluntary bodies in that way is not fair.

"It is important that the block grant increase is adequate to cover the public sector pay increases so they can be applied to the staff in those bodies."

The Tánaiste said that he is "working very hard" with the Taoiseach on moving the section 39 hospices into the section 38 category, which, he said, "could be a precedent for others to follow".

"It does not always make sense but sometimes it does," he said.

'Vital services'

Mr Varadkar had been responding to Labour leader Ivana Bacik who said the organisations provide "vital services". She said that Labour will be bringing forward a motion in the Dáil next week seeking to ensure better pay and conditions for staff in Section 39 organisations.

Ms Bacik said that she was in Cork on Monday and heard from parents of children with autism and other disabilities "about the difficulty accessing services through organisations that are finding it very difficult to retain and recruit qualified staff".

"Children with disabilities and their parents are losing out as a result," she said.

"Indeed the Harvey report on the delivery of health services by section 39 organisations funded by the HSE found very high annual staff exit rates of up to one-third annually with further reports since then of workers leaving to take up direct employment in the public service such as directly through the HSE due to the pay gap and the gulf in terms and conditions.

"Indeed I heard in Cork how the NHS is coming over to recruit directly from section 39 and section 56 organisations. Clearly the pay and conditions the NHS can offer as a direct public service are far better."