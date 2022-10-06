Government reviewing eviction ban to protect renters — Taoiseach

The reintroduction of the ban on evictions to protect people this winter is being reviewed by the Government, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking on his way into an informal meeting of the European Council in Prague, Micheál Martin said Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien had consulted with the attorney general about a ban.

However, he said any such move would have to be balanced against ensuring there is supply in the market as the Government is "concerned" about the numbers of landlords who are selling up.

It comes after a group Fianna Fáil TDs called for an evictions ban to prevent more people being forced into homelessness this winter during the weekly meeting of the parliamentary party on Wednesday night.

Mr Martin said: "We did have a ban on evictions during Covid-19 and there was a legal framework that underpinned that because of the various restrictions that were brought into play in respect of Covid-19 in terms of mobility and people being restricted in terms of their capacity to move, essentially.

"So we brought in an eviction ban on that occasion.

However, he added:

There are legal issues that have to be resolved to facilitate any such eviction ban. The minister for housing has had discussions on that and keeps this under ongoing review with the attorney general.

"Certainly, we are going through a very significant energy crisis at the moment. Prices are very, very high and that does provide a context, so we'll see how things evolve on that front."

A spokesperson for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the minister is consulting with the Attorney General on it but is conscious that in considering any such measure we need to carefully assess whether restricting property rights would be the subject of a legal challenge, would lead to more ordinary landlords leaving the system, and would deter continued investment in the rental accommodation market.

Reacting to the Taoiseach’s comments, Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe said he welcomed indications from the Government.

He added: “The devil will be in the detail but at the heart of whatever we propose must be to protect those facing eviction and at the same time working with landlords to encourage them to stay in the letting business.”

Fianna Fáil TDs who have spoken to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien about the possibility of a winter eviction ban have said he was "receptive" in discussions.

The Taoiseach also said the Government would listen to backbenchers on the issue of the controversial concrete levy.

A number of Government TDs have hit out at the 10% levy over concerns it will push house prices further.

"The detail of that will be fleshed out in the context of the Finance Bill and we are taking soundings from members of our parliamentary parties as well as generally," he told reporters.