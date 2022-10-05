Varadkar says onus for concrete levy should be on construction industry not taxpayer

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the onus for the controversial concrete levy should be on the construction industry and not the average taxpayer.

It comes as the Fianna Fáil party on Wednesday night agreed to establish a sub-committee to discuss the 10% levy, including the possibility of postponing it in advance of the Finance Bill which is due to come before the Dáil on October 20.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is to chair a meeting next Tuesday on the matter and will discuss the issues raised.

It is also understood the Taoiseach has agreed there should be a meeting held with industry representatives, including the Construction Industry Federation, to discuss the concrete levy.

Last night in the Dáil, the Government defeated a Sinn Féin motion which sought to scrap the levy by 72 votes to 59.

Fianna Fáil sources said the Taoiseach is reiterating that a revenue stream is needed to part-fund the mica redress scheme but he will listen to grievances raised.

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the exact details will have to be worked out but that “the levy should be the onus of the construction industry and not the average taxpayer”.

Speaking about the concrete levy earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “As with everything within the Finance Bill, I’m going to get lots of feedback.

“We’re here to consult with businesses and to hear carefully what they have to say.

“And we’ve got lots of engagement on the levy but we’ve also got a recognition in all the meetings I’ve now done that we have to recognise that if we are going to spend billions of euro on causes that we want to make a difference to, we also need to acknowledge that that does need to be paid for in some way.”

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party also heard a proposal to have Marc MacSharry readmitted to it.

It comes after Mr MacSharry told the Irish Examiner he wanted to be taken back into the Fianna Fáil fold as soon as possible during an interview at the party’s ard fheis at the weekend.

Fianna Fáil sources have confirmed a proposal by Barry Cowen to have Mr MacSharry back in the party was brought forward at the party’s meeting last night and was supported by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

It is understood the Taoiseach will speak with Mr MacSharry and he will be asked to submit a request to rejoin the parliamentary party.

However, it is understood that Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was critical of Mr MacSharry’s impending return.

According to several sources, Mr McConalogue said Mr MacSharry had previously made comments that were not in line with party ethics.

Sources also said the Taoiseach tried to leave the room before the proposal to readmit MacSharry was brought up.

At the Fine Gael parliamentary party, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys told colleagues that social welfare payments announced in the budget should cover the increased costs people will face.

She had been asked about pay-as-you-go energy customers and whether they could face being cut off.

Regarding additional needs payments, Ms Humphreys said the State has to assess applications to protect the most vulnerable and ensure allowances are spent where they should be.

Meanwhile, at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, it is understood that John McGuinness told his colleagues that they should hold auditions for the next party leader like the X-Factor.