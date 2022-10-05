Fianna Fáil hears proposal to admit Marc MacSharry back into parliamentary party

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party has heard a proposal to have Marc MacSharry readmitted to it.

It comes after Mr MacSharry told the Irish Examiner he wanted to be taken back into the Fianna Fáil fold as soon as possible during an interview at the party’s Ard Fheis at the weekend.

The Sligo–Leitrim TD, who resigned the Fianna Fáil whip because he said the party had become "a one-man show" under Micheál Martin, made a surprise appearance at the party's ard fheis in Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, he said he would like to stand for Fianna Fáil in the next general election adding "my return is inevitable".

Fianna Fáil sources have confirmed a proposal brought by Barry Cowen to have Mr MacSharry back in the party was brought forward at the party’s meeting tonight.

It was supported by Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

It is understood that the Taoiseach will speak with Mr MacSharry and he will be asked to submit a request to rejoin the parliamentary party.

Several sources said they would be more than happy to have him back in the party.

Speaking on Saturday, MacSharry added: "I made my protest over the course of the past year, it's probably time to get back into arguing from within as to the direction the party takes.”