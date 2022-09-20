Mary Coughlan back in public life after being appointed chair of women in farming conference 

Former tánaiste Mary Coughlan is stepping back into public life, having been appointed chair of the National Conference on Women in Farming.

Ms Coughlan, who has maintained a low profile since leaving politics in 2011, has been appointed by her successor as Donegal Fianna Fáil TD, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Taking on such a role will inevitably fuel speculation she is considering a return to frontline politics.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championship, Mr McConalogue announced a National Conference on Women in Farming will take place.

Women account for just 13% of the workforce in farming in Ireland today and Mr McConalogue said gender equality was a priority for him and the Government.

CSO data shows there are about 75,000 female farm workers in Ireland. This points to more than 58,000 women working in farming without visibility and without status as a farm holder.

Mr McConalogue told the Irish Examiner he was delighted Ms Coughlan, a former agriculture minister, was to chair the conference.

"Her expertise and experience equip her to lead for positive change on gender in the agri-food sector," he said.

The former tánaiste was contacted prior to publication and comment from Ms Coughlan is awaited.

Mr McConalogue said the significant contribution of women to the agri-food sector in Ireland had not always been afforded the recognition it deserves.

“The convening of a national conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input on how to increase the visibility and status of women in agriculture,” he said.

Despite many approaches for her to do so, Ms Coughlan has refrained from re-entering national politics since losing her seat in 2011.

During the Brian Cowen government, she became a lightning rod for criticism as many people “thought I was out of my depth” in her role as enterprise minister, as she conceded in 2014.

In 2017, she returned to having an agricultural brief, as a consultant and registered lobbyist.

She suffered personal tragedy the year after losing her seat when her husband David died. She said his death at the age of just 48 was “very tough” describing him as the “backbone of her career”.