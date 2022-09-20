Mary Coughlan back in public life after being appointed chair of women in farming conference 

The former tánaiste taking on such a role will inevitably fuel speculation she is considering a return to frontline politics
Mary Coughlan back in public life after being appointed chair of women in farming conference 

Former Fianna Fáil minister Mary Coughlan lost her seat in 2011. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 11:49
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Former tánaiste Mary Coughlan is stepping back into public life, having been appointed chair of the National Conference on Women in Farming.

Ms Coughlan, who has maintained a low profile since leaving politics in 2011, has been appointed by her successor as Donegal Fianna Fáil TD, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Taking on such a role will inevitably fuel speculation she is considering a return to frontline politics.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championship, Mr McConalogue announced a National Conference on Women in Farming will take place.

Women account for just 13% of the workforce in farming in Ireland today and Mr McConalogue said gender equality was a priority for him and the Government.

CSO data shows there are about 75,000 female farm workers in Ireland. This points to more than 58,000 women working in farming without visibility and without status as a farm holder.

Mr McConalogue told the Irish Examiner he was delighted Ms Coughlan, a former agriculture minister, was to chair the conference.

"Her expertise and experience equip her to lead for positive change on gender in the agri-food sector," he said.

The former tánaiste was contacted prior to publication and comment from Ms Coughlan is awaited.

Mr McConalogue said the significant contribution of women to the agri-food sector in Ireland had not always been afforded the recognition it deserves.

“The convening of a national conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input on how to increase the visibility and status of women in agriculture,” he said.

Despite many approaches for her to do so, Ms Coughlan has refrained from re-entering national politics since losing her seat in 2011.

During the Brian Cowen government, she became a lightning rod for criticism as many people “thought I was out of my depth” in her role as enterprise minister, as she conceded in 2014.

In 2017, she returned to having an agricultural brief, as a consultant and registered lobbyist.

She suffered personal tragedy the year after losing her seat when her husband David died. She said his death at the age of just 48 was “very tough” describing him as the “backbone of her career”.

Read More

National Ploughing Championship: Route, parking and the path back to your car

More in this section

Paschal Donohoe press conference Donohoe hints he may raise threshold of higher tax band
Abortion safe access zones bill will be scrutinised by Oireachtas committee Abortion safe access zones bill will be scrutinised by Oireachtas committee
Varadkar and McGrath clash over Eurogroup president role Varadkar and McGrath clash over Eurogroup president role
ploughingFarmingPerson: Mary Coughlan
<p>Garda Commisioner Drew Harris recommended earlier this year that ministers' civilian drivers should be replaced by gardaí on grounds of security. File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins</p>

All Cabinet ministers will get garda drivers from next month

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s