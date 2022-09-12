Fianna Fáil 'sleepwalking' into election disaster, warn backbenchers

Fianna Fáil is “sleepwalking” into election disaster and is failing to address its identity crisis, party backbenchers have said.

Party TDs have complained that Fianna Fáil is lacking a distinct voice in government and is “way behind” in terms of its communications strategy.

TDs have also complained that the refusal of the party leadership to facilitate a meeting of backbenchers at the party’s think-in in Mullingar is a “missed opportunity”.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill canvassed fellow members over the weekend about seeking to raise such concerns but met with nervousness from other members of the party who are reluctant to speak out.

Cork North-Central TD Padraig O’Sullivan, who convened a meeting of 29 backbench TDs in July, is to call another meeting next week, it has been confirmed.

Mr O’Sullivan had hoped to hold a second meeting on the morning of the think-in, but party bosses ruled it out.

The Taoiseach has rejected internal party criticism over his failure to facilitate a backbench meeting at the Fianna Fáil think-in.

Micheál Martin said the public is not interested in “excessive navel-gazing” by political parties and wants him and his party in government to get on with sorting out the country.

A group of 29 backbench TDs and senators, who met earlier this summer without permission from the leadership, had hoped to hold a meeting as part of the wider think-in in Mullingar, but it was not allowed.

Mr Martin rejected assertions that Fianna Fáil has an identity problem, saying his party colleagues are “in touch” with the needs of the people:

I don't accept that. I don't accept it as an identity issue, I think there's an over fixation by certain people on that.

He said the party is advancing its preparations for the 2024 local and European elections are already underway with selection conventions to commence this year.

“We have written to every constituency committee across the country to say get ready,” he said.

“2023 will be a year when we'd be planning for conventions, we'd be holding some conventions before the end of this year. I think we're more advanced and other parties are in terms of election preparation,” he added.