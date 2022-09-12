FF backbenchers denied extended meeting with Taoiseach at party think-in

Backbench Fianna Fáil TDs have expressed their disappointment that a request for an extended meeting with the Taoiseach at the party’s think-in has not been facilitated.

The Irish Examiner learned that Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill had requested through the party’s chairman, Brendan Smith, to make time for TDs to discuss concerns about the party’s preparedness for the next general election as well as European and local elections.

The party’s think-in is taking place on Monday and Tuesday in the Mullingar Park Hotel in Co Westmeath.

Despite the request from TDs and senators, no time has been allocated to specifically discuss the party’s plans on how they intend to appeal to the electorate ahead of the next election.

Mr Cahill confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he sent a text to request time on the agenda and to consult with the Taoiseach on the party’s readiness for the future.

He said he requested an extended slot at the think-in for TDs because he felt it was “essential” to use the opportunity ahead of the start of a new Dáil term and to hear the views of the wider parliamentary party.

He said TDs had been in their constituencies for six to eight weeks and he wanted an in-depth discussion on the issues that voters had raised as well as party matters.

He said that ministers are extremely busy and an extended session at the think-in would have allowed for greater discussion on issues both for the party and the public.

Party 'on the slump'

Several other backbench TDs said they would have appreciated more time in the think-in schedule to address party matters as it is showing in the polls that Fianna Fáil is “on the slump”.

One TD said: “We’ve lost our identity since we went into this coalition government and there’s no urgency to rectify that.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael senior and junior ministers were out canvassing in Carlow and Kilkenny last Thursday before their think-in in Kilkenny on Friday.

This also frustrated a number of Fianna Fáil TDs who said their Coalition partners were “being cute” and “taking advantage of the opportunity” to speak face-to-face to voters.

One backbench TD said the canvassing showed Fine Gael is “always one step ahead” and perhaps already had a strategy in place for when the next general election happens.