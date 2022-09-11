Fine Gael 'calm' despite poor polling performance

The party, which is targeting 32% of the vote in the next election, was polled at 20% and 18% in two separate polls this weekend
Fine Gael 'calm' despite poor polling performance

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar's party has recorded its worst-ever result in a RedC/Business Post poll at 18% of support. Picture: David Keane

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 17:33
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Fine Gael members insist the party is "calm" after a weekend of poor polling.

A Behaviour and Attitudes survey for The  Sunday Times shows Fine Gael adrift of its Coalition partner Fianna Fáil on 20% of support, down a point.

A RedC poll published for the Business Post makes for even grimmer reading for Fine Gael. With Sinn Féin at 35%, also down a point, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's party records its worst result in a RedC/Business Post poll since the survey started in 2005 at 18% of support. It marks the third such poll in a row that the party has lost support.

However, many Fine Gael sources say that they will assess the party's polling after the handover of the Taoiseach's office in December, saying that there is confidence that Mr Varadkar's return as Taoiseach will help reverse the tide.

There would only be pressure on Leo after six months of being Taoiseach [if polling doesn't improve]," said a party source.

The polls will still make uncomfortable reading for Mr Varadkar, whose party held its think-in in Kilkenny on Friday. TDs, senators, and MEPs were told to get on election footing as the party targets a 32% share of the vote. However, some in the party insist that figure is reachable at the next election.

"Once we set out our stall and what we're about, I think we can make up huge ground," a second source said.

Behaviour and Attitudes poll

The B&A poll showed Sinn Féin as the most popular party on 35% — down a point on July's poll.

While Sinn Féin remains ahead, Fianna Fáil has increased its support to 24%, up three points. Party members also pointed out that the poll took place in the midst of the Robert Troy controversy.

With the Green Party on 5%, the overall support for the Government parties is down by three points.

Labour finds itself down two to 4%, the Social Democrats rise by one to 3%, People Before Profit climb by one point to 2% and Aontú is down one point to 0%.

The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

RedC poll

In the RedC poll, Fianna Fáil climbs by three points to 17%, the Green Party up one to 5%, the Social Democrats unchanged at 4%, Labour up one point to 4%, People Before Profit down one to 3%, Aontú down one to 2%, and Independents at 12%, unchanged.

Mr Varardkar's party has also been advised to stay on brand and use a number of specific slogans when speaking to the media or to voters, including the key promises that Fine Gael will "put money back in your pocket" and will "make work pay".

Read More

Let Me Tell You: Episode 1 - Paschal Donohoe details 'existential challenge' during first lockdown

More in this section

Support for Fine Gael reaches record low in latest poll Support for Fine Gael reaches record low in latest poll
CC GREEN PARTY Ireland facing 'one of the most challenging winters in a generation'
TAOISEACH; MICHEAL MARTIN; ARD NA GREINNE; BRAY Micheál Martin and Liz Truss discuss the queen's death in phonecall
Fine GaelPerson: Leo VaradkarOrganisation: Fine Gael
<p>Mary Lou McDonald said the party would be taking part in some events during the period of mourning for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Sinn Féin stays away from proclamation but will attend other royal events

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices