Cost-of-living package to dominate Fine Gael party gathering 

Two-day think-in will focus on how party 'can stand up for working people' and 'put money back in people's pockets'
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee: 'We know that people are struggling and that it's a difficult time for many.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 19:30
Elaine Loughlin and David Raleigh

A cost-of-living package to support businesses and households is expected to dominate discussions when Fine Gael members meet in Kilkenny on Friday.

The two-day think-in will focus on how the party "can stand up for working people" with cuts to income tax and increased funding towards childcare all on the agenda.

Ahead of the gathering, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the Government will focus on “putting money back into people’s pockets” under a multi-billion euro package in Budget 2023.

Ms McEntee warned people will face further financial pain as the cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of slowing and that the Government would try to “buffer” the strain.

However, she would “not speculate” on reports that the Government was providing €3bn to soften the blow being felt due to the current high costs in energy, food, and fuel.

"In government, we are all really aware that people are struggling, it’s a difficult time, it has the potential to get even more difficult in the months ahead, and so what we want to make sure is that we are putting money back in people’s pockets,” Ms McEntee said.

We are trying to buffer some of the increases that people are feeling, be it in energy, be it in food or fuel, right across the board.

"And we are trying to ensure that (people’s) work pays as well, so that people can benefit from any pay increases that are happening in the next few months.

“So that will be our focus, that will be our intention, and obviously any exact figures in that we will be making it clear in the next two weeks,” she said.

Fine Gael TDs and senators will discuss options around how to put more money back in people’s pockets and reduce the cost of living, including energy bills.

The party will be pushing for increasing payments for pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, and the vulnerable.

It has already been indicated that all of these groups could receive a €15 weekly increase in this month's budget.

However, another option under consideration is a slightly lower universal increase, which would allow for more targeted supports for the most vulnerable.

Leo Varadkar's party is also in favour of helping businesses with their energy bills as well as helping with the cost of petrol and diesel by keeping excise low.

The think-in will continue on Saturday with local councillors also invited to attend.

People 'more than justified in not paying' extortionate energy bills, claims Richard Boyd Barrett

Just where is the Labour Party going?
Dáil to debate An Bord Pleanála controversies 
In full: Denis O'Brien's and Catherine Murphy's statements as Siteserv report is published
