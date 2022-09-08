Labour wants cap on childcare fees and free GP care for under-18s

The Labour Party has called for childcare fees to be capped at €200 per month and the introduction of free GP care for under-18s.

Speaking at the party's think-in in Wexford, leader Ivana Bacik said the cap on childcare fees would cost the State €270m a year, which could be funded by the excess money available from higher-than-expected corporation tax revenue.

"It would be a dramatic, dramatic improvement in finances for so many families across Ireland that I meet every day in my own constituency and around the country who are struggling to meet the rising cost of childcare in early years education," Ms Bacik said.

The Labour leader said people should not be penalised for being parents.

"What is more important than the early education years of our children, and ensuring parents can have a career without being penalised just for being parents?"

Ms Bacik also called for the introduction of €9 tickets to give nationwide access to public transport.

She said this initiative would cost €600m a year but would have the "added value" of being a climate ticket, which will not only help out working people but help the country to begin making a real impact on our vital climate targets.

"The Government should be moving on public transport to a radical position.

We've seen it done in Germany, a €9 per month fare to cover all public transport costs — it's a win-win on climate and on household costings.

"Again our costing on it is that it's manageable, it's doable, we should at least see government promising to do this for a three- or six-month period and that this should be an integral part of Budget 2023.

"And also we are calling as we have called before for the extension of free GP care to all children, all those under 18, and this has been a strong aim of Labour for a long time.

"We've seen it introduced for children under six, but we need to see more movement on this and again, we believe it is feasible. And not only that, it is not only an investment in our children's health but in that of the future of our society."

The Labour leader also said that core welfare rates should be increased. Ms Bacik accused the Government of being "asleep at the handlebars" saying they had mishandled the energy and cost-of-living crises.

Asked about her ambitions for the party, Ms Bacik would not be drawn on a number of Dáil or local authority seats that are being targeted, but said that the party would be "ready to compete" at any general election whenever it was called and would look to make "substantial gains" in the locals.

Ms Bacik was also asked if she would be open to a coalition with Sinn Féin but said that the party is only looking internally.

"Our focus is on our own party and growing that party. They are the issues that are concerning people and it's not who's going into government with whom."