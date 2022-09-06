'One chance left' to get it right on protocol, Bertie Ahern warns new British prime minister Liz Truss

Whoever is appointed as Foreign Secretary and as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will be “absolutely crucial”, said Mr Ahern.
It was inevitable that there would be “one more try” for a negotiated or diplomatic solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol, said Bertie Ahern. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 09:12
Vivienne Clarke

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that it was important for Northern Ireland that Liz Truss do well as British prime minister.

However, he predicted that Ms Truss will be “so busy” with the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis, the NHS and rising energy prices that she will leave the issue of Northern Ireland to the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

It was inevitable that there would be “one more try” for a negotiated or diplomatic solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

If there was a negotiated settlement it would mean that the Northern Ireland Executive could open up.

“There is one chance left at this," Mr Ahern told Newstalk Breakfast.

The key issue would be the internal UK market position, this was “solvable” he said.

The EU would probably have to compromise on goods not leaving the UK.

While he did not know Ms Truss personally, Mr Ahern said she appeared to be a person who takes the hard line on an issue but could change her mind or political party.

“She has a hell of an agenda on her table.”

#Northern Ireland#Brexit
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic (Rob Pinney/PA)

EU wants ‘constructive’ relationship with Truss to resolve NI Protocol stand-off

