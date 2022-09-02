Budget boost for Government as €6.3bn Exchequer surplus recorded 

The figures mean that the one-off cost of living package could be in the region of €1.3 to €1.6 billion, sources said
Budget boost for Government as €6.3bn Exchequer surplus recorded 

Figures released by the Department of Finance on Friday show an Exchequer surplus of €6.3bn was recorded to end-August.

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 16:59
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The Government has been handed a boost in the run-up to the Budget with stronger than anticipated tax receipts.

Figures released by the Department of Finance on Friday show an Exchequer surplus of €6.3bn was recorded to end-August. This compares to a deficit of €6.7bn recorded to the end of August 2021, an improvement of €13bn.

The surplus is largely driven by tax receipts and the winding down of pandemic supports.

On a 12-month rolling basis, the Exchequer surplus stands at €5.6bn and while it is expected that any surplus will be smaller by the end of the year, the figures mean that the one-off cost of living package could be in the region of €1.3bn to €1.6bn, sources said.

In total, gross revenue to the end of August stood at €66.1bn, an increase of €7.3bn or 12.3% compared to last year with tax revenues at €49.8bn, which was €10.4bn or 26.3% ahead of the same period last year. 

The increase is driven by what the Department called "strong growth in income tax, VAT and in particular, corporation tax".

Total government expenditure was €59.8bn. Of this, gross voted expenditure stood at €51.5bn, which was €1.9bn below the same period in 2021. Non-voted expenditure accounted for €8.3bn, €3.8bn below the same period in 2021.

More in this section

Norma Foley: 'No cliff edge for the students in terms of grade inflation' Norma Foley: 'No cliff edge for the students in terms of grade inflation'
Brexit Minister and aide stayed in Johnson's Government despite sexual misconduct allegations 
2022 NI Assembly election Stormont parties warned of ‘bleak outlook’ even with return of proper Executive
#Budget2023#Cost of living
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly speaking to the media at Dublin Castle, where he said he will not consider his position as health minister after he admitted he failed to register a rental property he owns with the Residential Tenancies Board (PA)

All landlords ‘must comply with registering rental properties within a month’

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

  • 10
  • 25
  • 27
  • 34
  • 36
  • 38
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices