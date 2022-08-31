Stephen Donnelly admits failing to register rental property due to 'oversight'

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has admitted that he failed to register a rental property he owns with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) in 2019.
It is understood that the Fianna Fáil TD only realised that a property he rents out in Sandyford in Dublin had not been registered with the RTB after details around former Minister of State Robert Troy's properties came to light.
Mr Donnelly did, however, declare this property on the Dáil register of Members’ Interests.
A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said: "The minister has a property with a long-standing tenancy. That tenancy was registered and renewed with the RTB on a number of occasions (2011 and 2015) and is currently registered.
"Due to an oversight, the tenancy registration was not renewed in 2019 when it should have been. The RTB indicated that this should be backdated online, which was done last week.
"The minister’s interests have been fully declared every year on the Dáil register of members interests," the spokesperson said.
Mr Troy stood down as a Minister of State last week amid controversy over a number of property assets which he failed to declare and also a failure to register a property with the RTB.