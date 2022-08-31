Dara Calleary replaces Robert Troy as Minister of State

Mr Troy resigned after 10 days of controversy about his failure to declare details of his property interests
Dara Calleary replaces Robert Troy as Minister of State

Dara Calleary was forced to resign after the golfgate controversy. File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 10:54
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Dara Calleary has been appointed a Minister of State to replace Robert Troy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announce the appointment of the Mayo TD after Cabinet this morning.

Mr Calleary, who was forced to resign after the golfgate controversy, had been tipped for the role along with Kildare TD James Lawless.

Mr Troy resigned as Minister of State with responsibility for trade promotion last week, after 10 days of controversy about his failure to declare details of his property interests.

Read More

'I have not tried to conceal anything': Robert Troy steps down after a torrid 10 days 

More to follow…

More in this section

Cabinet meeting - Dublin Taoiseach: Public sector pay deal will impact spending in other areas of Budget
Three sites eyed for power project Committee to hear of 'complex challenge' in ensuring Ireland has enough electricity to meet winter demand
Cabinet meeting - Dublin Taoiseach defends Coalition's record on mother and baby homes after review scrapped
#Robert Troy##GolfgatePerson: Dara Calleary
<p>Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

Taoiseach hopeful of early meeting with new British prime minister

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices