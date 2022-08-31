Dara Calleary replaces Robert Troy as Minister of State

Dara Calleary has been appointed a Minister of State to replace Robert Troy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announce the appointment of the Mayo TD after Cabinet this morning.

Mr Calleary, who was forced to resign after the golfgate controversy, had been tipped for the role along with Kildare TD James Lawless.

Mr Troy resigned as Minister of State with responsibility for trade promotion last week, after 10 days of controversy about his failure to declare details of his property interests.

