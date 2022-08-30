Committee to hear of 'complex challenge' in ensuring Ireland has enough electricity to meet winter demand

There is “an immediate short-term and complex challenge” ensuring Ireland has enough electricity to meet demand this winter, an Oireachtas committee will be told on Tuesday.

Ireland’s energy watchdog, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU), grid operator EirGrid and Energy Minister Eamon Ryan will all appear before the Oireachtas climate change committee amid an increase in system warnings — alerts the buffer between what is produced and what is demanded are narrow.

The CRU will tell the committee it had been on course to ensure stable supply but in 2020 and 2021 it “became clear that there was security of supply risks” caused by:

The dropout of 513MW of contracted capacity which was due to come into service this winter;

Significant increases in electricity demand, primarily by large energy users;

An accelerated decline in the availability of the current generation;

A low market offering into the capacity auction targeting winter 24/25.

The CRU says this winter it will look to continue the rollout of smart meters and smart tariffs to “empower consumers to use electricity when it is cheaper” as well as new network tariffs which will “incentivise demand reduction, flexibility and off-peak consumption”.

EirGrid’s Mark Foley will tell the committee that much of the increase in demand will come from the likes of data centres.

“Demand for electricity is growing. We are fortunate, as a country, to be experiencing social and economic growth. The total growth in demand for electricity over the last five years has been 9%. This is not excessive for a vibrant western economy and, as a country, we should be capable of meeting this demand without emergency intervention.

“There is a move towards the electrification of heat and transport as set out in the Climate Action Plan 2019 and specific targets for more in the Climate Action Plan 2021.

"Much of this growth in demand will not necessarily manifest at peak times, eg EVs. Trends in the data centre and tech load sector show demand levels increasing, whereby we forecast data centres and new tech load will represent approximately 28% in 2031, versus 17% in 2021.”

However, Mr Foley will tell the committee he cannot guarantee there will not be blackouts this winter.

Neither I, nor anyone else here before you today, can offer a cast-iron guarantee for this winter. I can say that we are very well prepared and when the wind blows, we will not have issues.

"The risk of end customers being impacted is increased this winter because all jurisdictions across Europe are tight and there will be times when wind is low and trades with Great Britain are unavailable. At those times, we will undertake every measure available to us before end customers are impacted.”

Mr Ryan, meanwhile, will tell the committee the short- to medium-term oil supply outlook has “stabilised”, with petrol availability having improved recently.

“[W]e have seen a slow softening of the international oil price. Nora [the National Oil Reserves Agency] currently holds approximately 85 days of oil stocks, the overwhelming majority of which is in the form of physical product, with approximately 85% stored on the island of Ireland.