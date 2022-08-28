EirGrid sounded alarm on supply issues eight times already in 2022

The country's energy grid operator has sounded the alarm about the gap between supply and demand eight times this year, after just 10 such warnings in the previous five years.

Figures released to Sinn Féin's climate action spokesman, Darren O'Rourke, by EirGrid show that system or amber alerts were issued eight times this year. That comes after one in 2017, none in 2018 or 2019, three in 2020, and six last year.

A system alert, according to EirGrid, warns of the "potential for temporary electricity supply issues in the near future", and alerts its own engineers and "those in the wider electricity sector can take pre-planned actions to protect the integrity of the grid".

The operator says the increase in alerts is down to a number of factors, mainly additional demand for energy.

"Increasing electricity demand and tightening margins around electricity supply means we are having more system alerts.

"Pressure on supply has been heightened by increased electricity demand; a delay in new generators coming onto the grid; the withdrawal of some planned generators by developers; decreased availability of existing generators as they age; and the need for essential maintenance on other generators.

"This maintenance work was considerably delayed due to complications arising from Covid-19 restrictions, which prevented specialist engineers from travelling to Ireland."

Fears of blackouts

Energy watchdog the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan are due before an emergency Oireachtas committee meeting on Tuesday over fears of blackouts in the coming months.

Mr Ryan has insisted that he does not expect power outages this winter, but has warned that the “real challenge” will be cost for households in the coming months.

Mr O'Rourke said the figures are very worrying. "We're having amber alerts at what is supposed to be the quiet time of year in terms of energy demand.

"It does raise significant concerns about the ability to keep the lights on and secure supply for the winter period. We hear from the CRU and Government that they are confident that there won't be blackouts. But we don't hear details of any additional capacity coming on stream, which is a real concern.

It follows on that when there is more demand, there will be more strain on the system.

The CRU has said that some of the alerts are down to scheduled maintenance.

"We need clear information from the Government about the buffer, the headroom and the plan for the winter season for the imbalance between supply and demand."

The former secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach, Dermot McCarthy is to lead a Government review of the energy supply concerns that have accelerated in recent months.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last week said there was "surprise" at the CRU warnings over the level of the challenge facing Ireland's energy system. However, experts in the field said warnings have been made for at least five years that more needs to be done.