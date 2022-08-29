Let Me Tell You: Episode 5 — 'Politically imperative' for Fianna Fáil to force Fitzgerald departure

Jim O'Callaghan is this week's guest on the Irish Examiner's Let Met Tell You podcast
Let Me Tell You: Episode 5 — 'Politically imperative' for Fianna Fáil to force Fitzgerald departure

Frances Fitzgerald left her post as Justice Minister in November 2017

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 13:04
Paul Hosford

It was "politically imperative" for Fianna Fáil to force the resignation of former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, the party's former justice spokesperson has said.

Jim O'Callaghan told the final episode of the first season of the Irish Examiner's bespoke Let Me Tell You podcast that his decision to tell RTÉ News that he and his party would not support Ms Fitzgerald in a confidence vote was needed to avoid a general election in the days before Christmas.

Ms Fitzgerald left her post as Justice Minister in November 2017 after a protracted saga regarding her emails and what and when she had or had not known regarding an alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe

The Disclosures Tribunal under Justice Peter Charleton subsequently found in late 2018 that the now MEP had behaved properly and that she had “selflessly decided to resign in the national interest”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner politics podcast, Mr O'Callaghan said that he and his party "got no pleasure" out of Ms Fitzgerald's resignation, saying that she is a "decent woman" who resigned in the national interest. 

However, the Dublin Bay South TD said: "If you're asking me in light of the Tribunal Report do I regret the policy adopted by Fianna Fáil — I don't — it was a political imperative at the time and politics is a tough, hard business.

"There are times that you're forced to make a decision, regardless of the consequences.

"There's a difference between the political and legal. [Ms Fitzgerald's resignation was necessary], that's the reality of it."

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mr O'Callaghan said that he believes that had the country gone to the polls in 2017, his party would likely have won more seats than it did in 2020's election. He said that the incident did not affect his relationship with party leader Micheál Martin.

He confirmed that he was pressed to sign a motion of no confidence in Mr Martin in 2021 but he "wasn't going to sign it" at the time. He said that Fianna Fáil's issues "go beyond one person" and said that the party had to work out why it is not getting support from people who identify with its politics.

He added that he would, "like any member of the party", be "honoured" to be the leader of Fianna Fáil.

Mr O'Callaghan did not say whether he would take up an offer of a Cabinet seat should one be offered in December's expected reshuffle.

Read More

Let Me Tell You: Episode 4 — Sinn Féin will talk to anyone about a coalition for change

More in this section

Water bills set to rise Almost 40% of water in Ireland lost every day despite €500m investment
Brexit Sinn Féin warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol
Housing construction Housing Minister suggests reform where TDs must declare arrangements
#Podcasts - Home#Podcast - Let Me Tell YouPerson: Frances FitzgeraldPerson: Jim O'CallaghanOrganisation: Fianna Fáil
Let Me Tell You: Episode 5 — 'Politically imperative' for Fianna Fáil to force Fitzgerald departure

Teachers won't get accommodation allowance as crisis isn't 'unique' to sector  

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices