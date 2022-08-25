Calleary and Lawless among frontrunners to replace Troy in Government 

Mayo TD Dara Calleary, who stood down as minister for agriculture following the Golfgate scandal, is tipped as a frontrunner to replace Robert Troy at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment
One Fianna Fáil senator said appointing Dara Calleary would be a 'popular move within the party'. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 17:45
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Two main contenders are being touted within Fianna Fáil to take over the Junior Minister position vacated by Robert Troy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to announce a replacement in the coming days after the Longford-Westmeath TD resigned as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment over the non-disclosure of some of his property interests.

Mayo TD Dara Calleary, who stood down as minister for agriculture following the Golfgate scandal, is now being tipped as a frontrunner to take over the position by a number of Fianna Fáil TDs and senators.

One Fianna Fáil senator said appointing Mr Calleary would be a "popular move within the party".

If it was Dara there would be no one in the parliamentary party who would begrudge it. There is a general view that Dara paid a big price [for Golfgate]."

However, another party source said the fact Mr Calleary, who resigned amid scandal, would be filling a position vacated because of another controversy could play against him.

James Lawless is also being strongly rumoured as the person Mr Martin will select.
"He has a legal background, it's his area of interest, so he wouldn't be a fish out of water," one Fianna Fáil TD said of the Kildare North TD and current chair of Oireachtas justice committee.

"James Lawless would also be seen as one of those in the middle when it comes to the leadership, this would bed him down. I genuinely can't see anyone else getting it, maybe Dara, but for me I would be very surprised if it wasn't James."

It was also suggested that if the Taoiseach were to bring Mr Calleary back into the fold it would be for a more senior position.

Among the others mentioned as having an outside chance is Cavan TD Niamh Smyth, who is understood to have been disappointed when she wasn't selected for a role back in 2020.

One member also suggested Mr Martin could take a more radical approach and opt for a first time TD or a senator, with Malcolm Byrne, Lisa Chambers, Paul McAuliffe and Christopher O'Sullivan listed.

But one TD suggested Mr Martin may decide not to fill the position in the immediate term and instead may wait until the expected Cabinet reshuffle at the end of the year.

"The big thing with Micheál is not to disappoint anybody and not to reward somebody that would make other people disappointed.

"It's a tricky one. Will it be filled is the other question? That would keep us all in the good books, usually the best way of keeping backbenchers on side is letting them know that there might be a ministry coming."

Irish Examiner view: Another minister departs with a sorry tale to tell

#Robert TroyPerson: Dara CallearyPerson: James Lawless
<p>Robert Troy has been under intense pressure in the past two weeks over issues surrounding his declaration of property assets, amongst other things.</p>

