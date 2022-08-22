O'Brien under fire for failing to act on social housing eligibility report

Report has sat on housing minister's desk for almost a year despite review being complete
O'Brien under fire for failing to act on social housing eligibility report

Darragh O'Brien. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 15:35
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is under fire for failing to act on a report on social housing eligibility which has sat on his desk for almost a year.

A review of the income limits currently in place to qualify for social housing was completed in November of last year. However, this report has yet to be published and there has been no change to the thresholds in more than a decade.

Calling on Mr O'Brien to immediately publish the report and increase the amount people can earn while qualifying for social housing, Labour Party housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan said there is no point in carrying out reviews if they are not acted upon.

The current income eligibility limits, which were introduced in 2011, mean that to qualify for social housing the maximum amount a single person can earn is €35,000 in areas including Dublin, Kildare and Cork city. However, the income threshold is set at the lower limits of €30,000 and €25,000 in some local authority areas.

For families the thresholds are set between €30,000 and €42,000 depending on the local authority area, with the calculation based on the average net income earned in the previous 12 months.

The Government's Housing for All blueprint committed to reviewing income eligibility for social housing.

A Department of Housing spokesperson confirmed that the review, which amongst other issues examined the efficiency of the current banding model and income limits applicable to local authorities, was completed by the Housing Agency in November 2021.

"The department is currently considering next steps and will publish the report in due course," the spokesperson added.

Ms Moynihan said: "The report hasn't been published and no movement has been made.

It doesn't sound like a housing emergency to me or that the minister has been proactive in taking initiatives.

"Darragh O'Brien must immediately publish the report and review income eligibility for people going into 2023 as we know that many more people on middle incomes should be qualifying for housing support," she said.

Ms Moynihan said people deserve a "fair break" and must be supported with housing, especially given the rising cost of living.

"The only people who can essentially get onto the social housing waiting list are single people on very, very low pay, or people who aren't in employment."

Earlier this year Cork county councillors wrote to the Housing Minister calling for a change of the thresholds.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said the thresholds must now be increased "significantly" as the low income levels are acting as a disincentive in taking up employment or increasing the number of hours in work each week.

"I meet people regularly, whether they are individuals or couples, who are just outside the income limits. It has a very severe impact because you don't qualify for any of the housing supports then, such as Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), and obviously, whatever time you may have had on a housing list is gone because you lose your place on the list."

Read More

Cork homeless shelters turning people away as crisis deepens

More in this section

Irish economy Fianna Fáil criticises 'divisive' FG bid to single out jobseekers
Robert Troy apologises 'unreservedly' for declaration-of-interest errors Robert Troy apologises 'unreservedly' for declaration-of-interest errors
Mature woman holding paper bill using calculator managing finances at home. Budget 2023: Green Party wants to see double-digit pension increases 
#Housing#Cost of livingPlace: DublinPlace: KildarePerson: Darragh O'BrienPerson: Rebecca MoynihanPerson: Seamus McGrathOrganisation: Labour Party
<p>Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise Louise O'Reilly, said that any discussion after the next election would "come down to numbers". Picture: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos</p>

Let Me Tell You: Episode 4 — Sinn Féin will talk to anyone about a coalition for change

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices