Fianna Fáil criticises 'divisive' FG bid to single out jobseekers

Fianna Fáil has shot down "divisive" and "unproductive" Fine Gael proposals to single out jobseekers in the Budget.

Fianna Fáil sources have accused Leo Varadkar's party of "consciously repositioning themselves as a very middle-class party", claiming Fine Gael is now scrambling to distance itself from some of the budget flyers that have been put out.

A €15-per-week increase in all social welfare payments is one of the budget options that is now being considered to help the most vulnerable with the cost of living.

However, a number of Fine Gael sources have suggested jobseeker's allowance should not be hiked in September's budget, amid concerns that this would disincentivise people to return to work.

One Fianna Fáil minister claimed singling out jobseekers for different treatment "could become quite a divisive issue; an issue like that could grab the headlines".

"I genuinely don't know if they are proposing that or if it's a kite but it's something that I think we would have to be very cautious about. At the end of the day the payment is €208. Nobody's getting rich on it.

The focus should be helping people who are unemployed to get back into the labour force. Singling them out for different treatment is something that I think would be seen as quite divisive and not necessarily productive.

The Fianna Fáil source added that they would have their "doubts" as to whether even Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys would be in favour of that approach.

Another senior source said Fine Gael is now aiming to reassert itself as the "party of people who get out early in the morning" after trying to be "everything to everybody".

The Green Party is also at odds with Fine Gael on the jobseeker's allowance issue, claiming a "substantial increase" in the basic rate of social protection payments as well as targeted supports will be required in the upcoming budget.

Green Party TD and party spokesperson on social protection Marc Ó Cathasaigh said he wants to see a double digit increase in pensions and other payments.

Pointing to energy and fuel hikes, Mr Ó Cathasaigh said people on social welfare payments "don't have the capacity to absorb" cost-of living-increases as they do not have the level of "financial reserves".

"So I think there needs to be a substantial increase in social welfare payments across the board," he said.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said no decision has been made in relation to universal social welfare increases.

“That is a detailed decision that is yet to made. There are currently different rates attached to different social welfare payments. The State pension for example attracts a higher rate compared to jobseekers, carer's allowance, and disability allowance," he told RTÉ radio.