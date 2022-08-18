Robert Troy apologises following series of errors in declarations of interest

Robert Troy said that he is now 'satisfied' that he has amended his declarations of interests so that they 'accurately reflect all my interests for public record'
“I sincerely regret that my omissions and errors could be seen as my deflection or disregard of my responsibilities as a public representative,” Robert Troy said. Picture: Collins

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 15:15
Cianan Brennan

Fianna Fáil Minister Robert Troy has apologised “unreservedly” for a series of errors in his declarations of interest.

In a statement, Mr Troy said however that he is now “satisfied” that he has amended his declarations of interests so that they “accurately reflect all my interests for public record”.

Mr Troy, a TD for Longford-Westmeath since 2011, said he has now amended the register of members’ interests to show that he: is renting his former principal residence at Ballynacargy in Westmeath since last November; owned a property at Oak Crest in Mullingar in 2020; and owned another property at Ashfield, also in Mullingar, in 2018.

He has further amended his returns to show his being a director of RMT Management Ltd in 2021. He said that this had not previously been recorded because he had been “unaware the process was not formally completed until 2021, hence my error”.

He said he has now correctly included all the properties he had owned under both ‘Occupation’ and ‘Properties’ on the register.

“I have now declared the sale of Ashlawn... Longford,” he said, which had been “omitted in error as the property was bought and sold that year”.

Mr Troy sold Ashlawn in August 2019 for €163,000, having bought it from a Fianna Fáil councillor, Bill Collentine, for just €82,500 three months previously.

Mr Troy also said he was declaring further information which “does not have to be declared”, but said he was doing so “to ensure full transparency”.

That information includes the fact that the property at 39 Cathedral View in Mullingar he had declared 50% ownership does not have his name on the ownership folio, something Mr Troy said is “clearly an error”, one which he plans to rectify.

The information further includes his having two Rental Accommodation Scheme contracts with Westmeath County Council. He said he has also disclosed details “in relation to negotiations for potential sales of properties”.

He added that his now wife and then-girlfriend had been a secretary at RMT Management and that he has now registered an inter-parliamentary trip to Taiwan in 2013.

Mr Troy said he takes his “role and responsibility as a TD for Longford-Westmeath and Minister of State very seriously”, adding that he fully appreciates the “seriousness” of his mistake.

“I sincerely regret that my omissions and errors could be seen as my deflection or disregard of my responsibilities as a public representative,” he said.

“I take full responsibility and I apologise unreservedly to my constituents, colleagues in Government, to the Dáil, and to SIPO for these errors and omissions.” 

The Minister added he is aware of “inaccuracies” shared by specific media outlets regarding his alleged insistence that rent monies due to him be paid in cash. This relates to Mr Troy’s former property at Ashfield.

“I have reviewed my records on such, and I fully refute such claims. On full review of my records, I can confirm that Westmeath County Council paid rent for this property through electronic transfer from 1 August 2011 to the date the tenancy ended,” he said.

He added that he fully refutes “inference or implication of any improper tax conduct on my part. I am fully tax compliant as a landlord and public representative”.

