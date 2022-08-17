Tánaiste has 'total confidence' in Robert Troy following house declarations 'error'

Leo Varadkar has expressed full confidence in Robert Troy, claiming he has given a "full explanation" of omissions in his Dáil declarations.

Mr Tory, who is a junior minister in the Tánaiste's Department, failed to declare three properties, including a house that he sold to a local authority, at a price double what he paid for it.

Mr Troy said he “misinterpreted the requirements for registering interests" as he had been “under the impression” that only property in his possession at the end of a given year needed to be declared.

Mr Varadkar has come out to strongly defend the Fianna Fáil minister, stating: "I think Minister Troy has given a full explanation and certainly, from my point of view that stacks up."

Speaking in Co Monaghan, the Tánaiste said: "I've seen the work that he's done as the Minister of State at my department over the past two years and really it has been top class work. So yes, I've total confidence in Minister Troy as a minister.

Declarations error

"He made an error in his declarations. He's made a full statement explaining that he is now going to write to the clerk of the Dáil and to SIPO to amend his declaration and it's up to those bodies if they feel that it's necessary to carry out any further investigation. That's going to be up to them, they are entirely independent of government."

He added: "I think it's really important that he should be afforded due process in that regard."

Asked if the rules should be changed to require members of the Oireachtas to declare when they sell property or land to public bodies, Mr Varadkar said the rules around declarations of interests are "regularly reviewed, and regularly altered and updated".

However, he added that they would have to be looked at "in the round".