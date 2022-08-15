Paul Murphy says he has no regrets over Jobstown protest 

The People Before Profit TD tells Irish Examiner podcast that he and others put shape on the controversial protest in 2014 
Then tánaiste Joan Burton inside a Garda car, surrounded by anti-water charges protesters, in Jobstown in November 2014.

Paul Murphy says he has no regrets about how the 2014 Jobstown anti-water charges protests played out, claiming Socialist Party members played a "productive role" on the day.

The controversial protest — which came at the height of a national and local campaign against proposed water charges — saw then Tánaiste Joan Burton become trapped in her car with her adviser, for a number of hours.

During chaotic scenes, protestors banged on the car and were shouting abuse.

Mr Murphy told the latest episode of the Irish Examiner's 'Let Me Tell You' podcast that, despite the fallout and subsequent court case, he does not regret how the day played out. He said: 

I think me and other members of the Socialist Party played a productive role on the day of the protest, that's the truth.

Mr Murphy and five others were cleared of all charges by a jury at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in 2017, after a nine-week trial for false imprisonment over the incident.

Mr Murphy said he and others had received word that Ms Burton was at the event, and an ad-hoc protest was ongoing. 

He claimed the presence of the Socialist Party members, and others, managed to put shape on the protest. 

While he "absolutely" does not stand over the throwing of rocks and eggs, Mr Murphy said the protest was "absolutely justifiable".

However, Mr Murphy said he questions the extent to which the incident was handled by the authorities.  

He said he believes that austerity measures were more harmful to people in working-class areas, than the Jobstown protest.

"We were charged with [the] same offence of kidnapping if I grabbed you know, put a gun to your head, took you away and held you for ransom, I would be charged with the same thing that I was charged with. 

"And that was very, very dangerous, and a very serious attack on the right of people to protest."

