Arthur Griffith's legacy 'airbrushed' out of existence

The legacy of Arthur Griffith who died 100 years ago, on August 12, has been “airbrushed” out of existence by political parties seeking to forget their history, an independent TD has claimed.

Waterford Independent TD Matt Shanahan felt compelled to organise an impromptu commemoration event at Leinster House on Friday to the man described by Michael Collins as “the father of us all” given his role in the struggle for independence.

Mr Griffith, the founder of the Sinn Féin movement, went on to lead the Free State Government until his death at the age of just 51 from a brain hemorrhage.

Thirty invited guests including Mr Griffith’s descendants, Oireachtas members, an

d Leinster House staff gathered on the lawn for the ceremony which included a remembrance address that was a testament to the former president’s legacy.

Breffni Gray, a grandson of Mr Griffith, said he was a “quiet” person who believed in peace and not violence.

“He was more in the background and was more comfortable there, much more the politician," said Mr Gray.

The peaceful means was always the way he wanted to be, to have politics and peace was the way he wanted to achieve our State.

“The likes of Michael Collins died in battle, was much more high profile and so well known. You could say Arthur Griffith to people my own age growing up and a lot of people weren’t really as aware of him.”

Among the family members attending the commemoration on Friday were the great-grandchildren of Mr Griffith. “It’s brilliant for them to have a great education and see that he’s being recognised here,” said Mr Gray.

Mr Griffith’s family members lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in the grounds of Leinster House, 100 years on from his death in 1922. A second wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation.

Soloist Lisa O’Neill performed a ballad at the commemoration, which culminated in raising the tricolour in Leinster House to full mast.

Lisa O’Neill performs a ballad, 'Salutations', at the commemoration. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Only a very small number of TDs and senators were present. Members of Mr Shanahan’s Independent group attended, including Sean Canney, Denis Naughten, and Independent senator Gerard Craughwell.

Fine Gael senator Barry Ward was the sole representative from any of the Government parties.

Mr Shanahan’s efforts were in contrast to the decidedly underwhelming response from the Government, President Michael D Higgins, and Sinn Féin as the main opposition party.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was not present for the event, but instead sent a tweet to mark Mr Griffith’s anniversary.

Neither President Higgins nor Sinn Féin made any comment to mark the occasion.

Mr Shanahan said the 100-year centenary was not the right occasion to point fingers but said attempts to airbrush Mr Griffith out of history are a mistake.

In his tweet, Mr Martin said Mr Griffith was a key figure in the Irish independence movement. “He contributed so much to political thinking; founder of the first Sinn Féin party, he displayed extraordinary commitment throughout a formative period in our history,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Today we commemorate Arthur Griffith on the 100th anniversary of his death. He made an enormous contribution to Irish independence. A tireless, thoughtful, relentlessly determined leader, who literally worked himself to death to free Ireland. He truly was the ‘father of them all’.”