Veteran Kerry Fianna Fáil senator rebukes party members for criticising Taoiseach 

A veteran Fianna Fáil senator has rebuked some in his party for leaking to the media, and criticising Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Kerry-based senator Ned O'Sullivan sent the email in response to a request for submissions on the future of the party by a group of backbench TDs.

In it, he writes that: "Constant leaking and drip-feeding to the press from members re party matters in general, and the leader in particular, is a major cause of worry."

He goes on to add that this gives an impression to the party's voter base that is "damaging our prospects for the next general election".

The email praises Mr Martin as Fianna Fáil's "trump card" and says he must lead the party into the 2025 election.

“Our leader and Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, is the most popular politician in the land. A statesman, he is head and shoulders over all opposition leaders," Mr O'Sullivan writes.

I believe we need him to lead us into the next general election. The seats of many backbenchers will not be secured without him.

Mr O'Sullivan says Mr Martin and Cabinet ministers are performing to a high level, and should be supported.

“An Taoiseach and our own Cabinet members and Ministers of State are doing a great job. Every week we see what FF is delivering in Government, in every constituency.

“Yet, the perception is that the parliamentary party is dissatisfied with their efforts. We need to hear backbenchers standing up for our ministers. Unfortunately, it’s the negative commentary that is getting traction. The media are enjoying it immensely, as is the opposition.”

Contacted by the Irish Examiner, Mr O'Sullivan said he does not comment on internal party politics.

Cork East TD James O'Connor, one of the conveners of the Fianna Fáil meeting, said the email was "a little bit bizarre". Mr O'Connor declined to comment further.

However, one TD called it a "kick up the arse for some (parliamentary party members)" and said it is "about time somebody stood up (for the Taoiseach) ".

Party sources said the email had come in response to an email sent by Cork North Central TD Páidí O'Sullivan asking for submissions for another meeting of backbench TDs and senators, and ideas on the future of the party.

Páidí O'Sullivan could not be reached on Thursday, but it is understood that the group aims to meet again before the party's think-in in Mullingar in early September.

Referencing media coverage garnered by Ned O'Sullivan's 2014 Seanad comments about seagulls in Dublin, one party member said it was "hard to take the man who fought the seagulls seriously".

It's well established that he's Micheál's mouthpiece. We're all just working to make the party be a viable choice in the next General Election. We're in a hugely risky position this time around - more so than 2011.

Another TD said that it is unlikely that the Taoiseach had signed off on or was aware of the email.

"Ned is very much loyal to the leadership, blindly so at times. So I doubt he's running on anyone's orders. Leadership would know it would be magnified in the quiet season, so wouldn't have sanctioned it."