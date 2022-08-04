'National conversation' needed about food production to stop farmers from going to the wall

The Labour Party is calling for a Citizens’ Assembly on the future of Agriculture and Food productions in Ireland
'National conversation' needed about food production to stop farmers from going to the wall

Sean Sherlock, Labour TD for Cork East, believes that the sector should be the subject of a Citizens' Assembly convened to discuss the future of farming and food production in Ireland. File Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie 

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 19:38
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

A "national conversation" is needed about the future of agriculture and food production in Ireland, the Labour Party has said.

The ecological impact of agriculture has been the focus of intense debate in recent weeks as the Government agreed a 25% reductions target for the sector's carbon emissions. However, that figure, which was arrived at after weeks of negotiation between ministers, was criticised for being both not ambitious enough and too punitive on farmers.

Sean Sherlock, Labour TD for Cork East, believes that the sector should be the subject of a Citizens' Assembly convened to discuss the future of farming and food production in Ireland.

"The evidence is clear, the cuts that will have to be made across the agriculture sector will have to be at the higher end of the scale proposed – closer to 30% than 22%," Mr Sherlock said.

The Labour TD said that farmers were under pressure to repay moves into dairy which had been encouraged by government policy. 

“In reaching these targets, it can’t be felt by any one sector that the targets are being foisted on them. The cost of living crisis impacts farmers also, and we need specific programmes identified to support farm families. I have great sympathy for the many farmers who were told to leverage up, gear up and move into dairy. Many of those farmers have taken on serious debt to increase their output but they’re under serious pressure from banks and co-ops to meet capital repayments and get their milk proteins to desired levels.

 One bad silage season and many of these folks are gone to the wall.

“We need to have a national conversation on what the future of agriculture would look like. In order to take the next steps together, free of political short-termism, Labour is calling on Government to convene a Citizens’ Assembly on the future of Agriculture and Food productions in Ireland."

Speaking as the emissions cuts were agreed, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the agriculture target of 25% reflected a “very challenging, but ultimately achievable, ambition for the sector”.

However, the Irish Farmers' Association called the move a "potentially devastating blow for Irish farming and the rural economy".

According to a recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report, agriculture remains by far the largest contributor to overall emissions in Ireland, at 37.5% of the total.

Agriculture emissions rose 3% in 2021 which the report puts down to increased use of fertiliser nitrogen and increased numbers of dairy cows, pigs, and other livestock. In 2021, total cattle numbers increased by 0.8%.

Read More

Fears farms will be 'decimated' as farmers call for further details on emissions cuts

More in this section

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2022 Taoiseach: 'Time to move on' from Sabina Higgins letter furore
Brexit Latest attempt to restore Stormont powersharing ends in failure
Brexit Michelle O’Neill recalls being ‘prayed over’ as a pregnant 16-year-old
<p>Taoiseach Micheal Martin made his comments at the opening by global medical devices giant, Stryker, of a massive new hi-tech facility at Anngrove, near Carrigtwohill, in Cork, which has capacity for 600 additional jobs. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Taoiseach claims Sinn Féin's 'let’s tax them more' policies will hurt small businesses

READ NOW
Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices