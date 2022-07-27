Government parties still divided on agriculture emissions cuts

The Government remains split on the level of carbon cuts farmers will have to make as part of an overall plan to halve emissions by 2030.

The three coalition leaders held lengthy talks late into the night. However, agreement has yet to be reached on the agriculture targets. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is adamant the cuts should be close to 30% while those in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael want to see the target set nearer to 22%.

A Government source said the sticking point remains this percentage, adding that work on the language that will be in the final memo is being ironed out.

However, sources from across all three parties remain optimistic that a deal can still be struck this week.

It had been hoped that specific greenhouse reduction targets for all sectors could be signed off by Wednesday morning. However, ministers didn't get a chance to discuss the issue after the leaders failed to sign off on measures on Tuesday evening.

Green Party chairperson, senator Pauline O'Reilly, said her party will have to convene a meeting to discuss its future in Government if targets are not agreed close to the higher level. Asked whether her party would accept a figure of 22% or 23%, she said: “I don’t think that the Green Party can put up with that kind of a low figure."

Civil society organisations have said a 22% target for agriculture is "neither fair nor feasible", as it would mean a 68% reduction in emissions across other sectors.

Agricultural intensification

The Environmental Pillar, the Stop Climate Chaos Coalition, and the Sustainable Water Network have said almost no consideration is being given to the water pollution, air pollution, biodiversity loss, and food security issues associated with agricultural intensification in the ongoing deliberations on emissions ceilings for the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has published the progress report of the Climate Action Plan 2021 for the second quarter of 2022, which has found that just 45% of the 277 specific measures that were due to be rolled out in that period have been delivered.

The key reasons for delay cited by departments include lengthy stakeholder consultation and analysis, constraints related to skills, competing work priorities, and resourcing.

Legislative delays, the technical complexity of climate action delivery, and the layers of administrative clearance often required were cited as difficulties.

Some of the high-impact measures completed in the last three months include a publication of a report on Green Public Procurement Policy and the development of a grid connection policy for offshore renewable energy.