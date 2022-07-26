Government fail to reach agreement on carbon emissions reduction

The Government has failed to reach an agreement on carbon emissions reduction for agriculture and other sectors.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan met this evening ahead of the final Cabinet meeting of the summer tomorrow.

It had been hoped that the coalition partners would be able to agree on the level of cuts each sector will have to make by 2030 at the meeting.

However, a Government source said the negotiations are at a "delicate stage" and work will continue.

Agriculture is the most contentious of areas on which the Government has yet to agree on.

While Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has stated that they would like to set the level of cuts farmers have to make at 30%, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and others in both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been arguing that the target will have to be closer to 22%.

It is understood the discussions will continue tonight and tomorrow morning, however, it is now unlikely that they will be ready for Cabinet sign-off.