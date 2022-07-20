Taoiseach and Japanese prime minister agree expanded working relationship

The Taoiseach has invited the Japanese Prime Minister to Ireland as the two world leaders agreed on a new and expanded working relationship between the countries.

Micheál Martin met with Fumio Kishida on Wednesday morning for a bilateral summit in the Japanese capital, agreeing on a new framework for how the two will collaborate on new business opportunities for Irish companies in the region.

During their sit down at the Kantei, Mr Martin extended Irish sympathies to Japan for the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Martin said that the fact that Japan had held the election which Mr Abe had been campaigning for when he was assassinated was a testament to the country's commitment to democracy.

"I would like to again, on behalf of the Irish people, to reiterate our sincere condolences and sympathies to you and to the people of Japan on the appalling death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"He was a truly significant and respected figure on the global stage and his killing was an assault on democracy. It reveals the fragility and vulnerability of political life.

"We note that it happened during an election campaign. But the fact you held the election anyway shows in many ways the resilience of your democracy."

Mr Kishida said that he would defend democracy in his country in the wake of the killing "without giving way to violence".

North Korea

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he would defend democracy in his country in the wake of the killing of Shinzo Abe "without giving way to violence". Picture: Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool Photo via AP

The Taoiseach has strongly criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un over the use of long-range missiles.

In a joint statement with Mr Kishida, Mr Martin said that North Korea should abandon its nuclear programme.

The statement, which outlined a new working relationship between Ireland and Japan said: "The two leaders condemned North Korea’s destabilising ballistic missile launches, including the recent Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launches, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), urging North Korea to abandon all nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programmes, other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

"They underscored the importance of full implementation of the relevant UNSCRs and urged North Korea to comply fully with its obligations under relevant UNSCRs, to return at an early date to full compliance with the NPT and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Safeguards, and to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"They strongly urged North Korea to end all human rights violations and to resolve the abductions issue immediately."

The document also suggests that Ireland become an investment centre for Japanese businesses looking to enter the EU.

War in Ukraine

Soldiers pay the last respect at the coffin of a soldier, codename Fanat, killed by the Russian troops in a battle, during a ceremony at St Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Both Mr Martin and Mr Kishida were highly critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Martin said that Ireland and Japan are committed to "rules-based order" and that Russia's war threatened not only European security but that of Asia, too.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is an affront to the international rules-based order. It is an illegal war. It is shocking what is happening and it cannot be allowed to stand.

"And I agree with the basic point that the security of the Indo Pacific is inextricably linked to the security of the European Continent and the thread that we both share is respect for a multilateral rules-based order.

"That is the only guarantee of peace and security and of order in the world."

Mr Kishida said that Japan would like to work closely with Ireland on the Ukrainian situation.

The Taoiseach said that both men had agreed that they "want to see a world free of nuclear weapons".

Both Ireland and Japan have long histories of campaigning for nuclear disarmament.

Mr Martin had earlier turned the sod on the site of the new Ireland House in the city. The €7.7 million purchase of the land is the largest overseas capital investment in the history of the State.

When completed, the €21.4 million project will house the Irish embassy, a library and offices of State agencies like Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.