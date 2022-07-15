Tánaiste: No plans to cap the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland

There are no plans to cap the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country, the Tánaiste has said.

Speaking in Galway on Friday, Leo Varadkar said Ireland has not taken as many displaced Ukrainians as other countries on a comparative basis.

He added that even with the system for receiving refugees being full, EU rules would not allow for limits to be placed.

Mr Varadkar also said a new reception centre is in the process of being procured but contracts have not yet been signed.

"In relation to people coming from Ukraine, we don't have any plans to limit numbers and bear in mind this is part of a European law," he said. "So it's actually not in our authority, in any case, to limit the numbers that are coming from Ukraine.

We're really taking our fair share, and maybe not even quite that, in truth.

Mr Varadkar said "an appalling, cruel war" was being waged on Ukraine and if Ireland was to turn its back on refugees, they would end up in worse situations in camps in France or Greece.

He admitted that Ireland was facing an unprecedented situation and that accommodation was stretched.

"Nobody wants to see people having to sleep in the airports. That's not an acceptable situation," he said.

"But we shouldn't be blind to what's happening in the world at the moment. We've a war in Europe for the first time in 40 years.

"While we are struggling with 40,000, there are 2m refugees in Poland, 350,000 In the Czech Republic (a country smaller than us), camps in France and in Greece for example, and they've had them for a very long time.

Leo Varadkar said Ireland was facing an unprecedented situation and that accommodation was stretched. Picture: Collins

"So what we're seeing in Ireland at the moment is something we've never seen before — 40,000 people have come from Ukraine, another 30,000 or 40,000 work permits are being issued to fill crucial skill gaps in Ireland, in our healthcare sector, for example, and in other areas. And then maybe 15,000 are expected in terms of international protection.

That's not far off 100,000 people [who have] come into the country this year, that is unprecedented.

"Some of it is planned, most of it is unplanned and it's going to be difficult to deal with and we're going to have to pull out all the stops to try and provide additional accommodation and do everything we can. But this is an unprecedented situation."

Mr Varadkar said a new reception centre similar to the one in CityWest had been identified but he could not go into detail because contracts have yet to be signed.

He added that army camps other than Gormanston will be put into action and that the system for pledged accommodation was "too slow".

Mr Varadkar said he did not believe that additional money was needed to entice members of the public to take in Ukrainian refugees. He said most who had already done so did it for humanitarian reasons and not the €400 payment.