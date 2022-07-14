'That is hatred' - Leo Varadkar condemns burning of Irish flags in the North

The burning of Irish flags in the North is not culture, but rather is hate, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil.

Leo Varadkar was asked by Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty to "unequivocally" condemn the burning of effigies of Sinn Féin politicians over the July 12 celebrations.

Pictures showed that effigies of both Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill, as well as Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, were burned at bonfires earlier this week. In response, Mr Varadkar said that he "100%" agreed with Mr Doherty.

"What we saw happen in Northern Ireland - effigies, posters of politicians, Michelle O'Neill, Naomi Long and mainly female politicians - being burned is unacceptable. The tricolour, the Palestinian flag, you name it, being burned on bonfires in Northern Ireland.

"I respect orange culture. And I've attended a 12th parade in Enniskillen years ago with Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster and it was a very well organised and very respectful event.

And it's right that people should celebrate their culture, including orange culture, but burning images of other people, burning other countries flags, that isn't culture. That is hatred.

"It's absolutely wrong on behalf of the Government, I absolutely condemn it."

A PSNI spokesperson said a number of complaints had been made and investigations are ongoing.

Cost-of-living crisis

Elsewhere, the last Leaders' Questions of the Dáil term saw the Tánaiste deny a charge from Mr Doherty that the Government was telling people they are "on their own".

“Most people are feeling the squeeze, but lower and middle-income households are bearing the brunt and they need a government that understands their struggle, and they need a government that responds to their needs,” Mr Doherty said.

“Today, this Dáil will rise for its recess and won’t return until September. But workers and families will continue to struggle week in, week out over the summer months with this cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Varadkar acknowledged the 9.1% inflation rate - the highest since 1984 - but accused Sinn Féin of ignoring government interventions on the cost of living such as the €200 energy credit and excise cuts.

“I do note in the deputy’s contribution that he made no acknowledgment whatsoever of what has been done to date. And I think that was unfair, and inaccurate as well. Because listening to the deputy’s contribution, you would think nothing has been done at all in the past seven months while this Dáil is in session.

“What we have to do over the next six months to a year is get inflation down and tame inflation, not fan the fires of inflation.”

Building defects

Meanwhile, Labour leader Ivana Bacik told the Dáil that up to 80% of apartments built between 1991 and 2013 could have some kind of building defect. Ms Bacik said that the scale of the problem was "immense" and was particularly acute in areas of Dublin such as Dun Laoghaire and Fingal.

Ms Bacik said that 44,000 of those homes are being remediated, but said the owners "live in fear". Mr Varadkar said that he had not seen the report, but said people affected would be supported.

"The basic principle applies that there will have to be Government assistance for people who, through no fault of theirs, purchased apartments that are in buildings where there are defects and those defects have to be repaired."