'My son deserves answers': Parents whose babies organs were incinerated without consent stage Cork protest

The mother of a baby whose organs were sent to Belgium for incineration says her wedding plans have taken a back seat while she fights for answers as to how they were incinerated without her consent or knowledge.

Katie Quilligan was among a group for families who gathered outside Cork University Hospital today in protest at a delay in providing them with a draft report into the incineration of the organs of 18 babies in 2020, without their knowledge or permission. The organs were sent from Cork University Maternity Hospital to Antwerp for incineration.

The decision to hold the protest was taken after families were told on May 16 that they would not be provided with the draft report on that date, as expected. The review team has sought legal advice on the report before it will be provided to the families. The report had been due for publication last October or November.

Katie Quilligan said she is getting married in two weeks' time.

But she said: “That took a back step when all of this happened because my son deserves the answers.”

She added: “He is part of my every day. My mother got me a charm for my flowers and I got a candle with him (on it) so he will be there with me on the day.” Her son James was two days old when he died in January 2020.

Glenn Callanan with son Lewis and Michael Rawley and son Danny, members of 'The Voice of Our Angels' Group protesting at Cork University Hospital today about the disposal of babies' organs retention/disposal.

She told the Irish Examiner: “I am completely driven. I just want the answers that my baby deserves. I want to know who signed off for this to be done, why it was signed off, and I want the government to know this cannot happen to any other families again.”

Leona Bermingham and Glenn Callanan’s new-born son Lee was among the babies whose organs were incinerated. They were at this morning’s protest with Lee’s twin brother Lewis.

He died on September 18, 2019, hours after Leona had given birth to him and twin brother Lewis by emergency C-section at 33 weeks gestation.

A post mortem was held into Lee’s death. His parents only discovered that his brain had been sent to Antwerp for incineration when informed in a phone call in May 2020.

She said that she, Glenn and Lewis will fight to make Lee proud of them.

She added: “Every milestone that Lewis takes is bittersweet. We are so so happy and lucky and proud of Lewis but I would do anything to see him hand in hand with his twin brother.”

Leona called for legislation to be implemented as soon as possible to prevent other families going through similar pain.

The Human Tissue Bill, when enacted, is set to provide a legal framework for the storage and disposal of human tissue, including organs used in post mortem examinations.

However, the bill was due to have been published at the end of December. Now, the Department of Health says the legislation, which would include a legislative framework around human organs and tissue used in post mortem examinations, is currently at an advance stage and will be published “as soon as possible”.

'The Voice of Our Angels' Group protesting at Cork University Hospital Picture: Larry Cummins

The department cannot give a timeframe for the publication of the legislation.

A spokeswoman for the South Southwest Hospital Group said: ““The external review which was commissioned by CUH is ongoing. The review team has and continues to maintain regular contact with the families who participated in the review. Once completed the final report will be shared with all relevant stakeholders including the families involved.”