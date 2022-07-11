'No questions' over Uber links to Fine Gael or Varadkar, says Harris

There are no questions to be answered about Fine Gael or Leo Varadkar's relationship with tech giant Uber, Simon Harris has said.

The Higher Education Minister was speaking after a cache of documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and analysed and printed by The Irish Times, shows that the ride-sharing company claimed to have supplied text for the Fine Gael election manifesto in 2016.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday, Mr Harris said he "does not recognise the characterisation" that Uber supplied text for the 'Sharing Economy' portion of the the 2016 manifesto.

Asked if the files posed a question for his party, Mr Harris said bluntly "no".

"We know that here in Ireland, you regularly hear comments from people to say they can't get a taxi. So the fact that leading politicians would be putting forward ideas or suggestions in relation to how we can go about improving that situation is not new.

"Do bear in mind that this Government started introducing lobbying legislation for the very first time in our country. But we should never suggest that lobbying in a democracy is a bad thing. And what is important is that it's done in a lawful way and it's done in a transparent way. And that's the purpose of the lobbying register. I understand from that Uber's lobbying of government was in fact registered and recorded in the lobbying register.

"In relation to party manifestos, you know, I don't recognise the characterization that [Uber supplied text for the 2016 document].

Our party writes its manifesto on the basis of our views as to what is best for the country.

Mr Harris said the fact that Uber had been denied a licence to operate widely in Ireland showed that the country's regulatory frameworks worked in this case.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he found reports about Uber seeking to influence government "odd" and "bizzarre", but said transparency is key in these areas.

He said there is a register for lobbyists and "the more transparency the better."

He said where there is any change of regulation, "there should be always full transparency in that regard".

"I found some of the revelations a bit odd this morning, I would have thought most people in Limerick knew where Michael Noonan had his clinics, I found that a bit bizarre," he said.

"I think your basic point about transparency around the interaction between those who are seeking changes in legislation or policy, yes, I agree," he added.

Sinn Féin Transport spokesperson Darren O'Rourke said the files raised important questions and he made reference to comments made by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last month.

"The leaked files show how the company lobbied Fine Gael, using the former secretary general of the Department of Finance as a go-between, who offered special access to his ex-boss, the then minister for finance, Michael Noonan, and other senior Fine Gael ministers," he said.

Mr Varadkar had namechecked Uber as a potential solution for a shortage of taxis in Dublin last month

“One thing I would like us to look at again quite frankly in Ireland is the whole issue of Uber and Lyft for example,” he said.

“What I find is, when you go to other countries you have other options than a taxi — whether it is public transport and you also have things like Uber and things like Lyft.

“They are just not available in Ireland in the same way and maybe we need to look at that again and see if we can liberalise that.”