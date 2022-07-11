Government plans to make southern region a hub for tech, design, and automotive sectors

The southern region is to become a hub for technology, design, and the automotive sectors under a National Smart Specialisation Strategy to be published on Monday.

European investment

Leo Varadkar is publishing a plan that identifies the strengths and opportunities of every region in the country, which will receive €396m of European investment over the next five years.

"This strategy is an opportunity to look at each of our regions and identify what the strengths and opportunities are, and invest in them," the Tánaiste said.

"We’ve done some of that work already, speaking with local business owners, higher education institutions, and other local stakeholders and have identified some really exciting areas to focus on."

Regional plans

It is planned that the north and west of the country will become a centre for the creative sector and the so-called ‘blue’ economy, which includes marine and fishing, while investment will be made in advanced manufacturing, food, and financial services in the east and midlands.

A focus will be placed on developing the ICT, design, and the automotive sectors in the south of the country.

“The world is changing in so many ways, from how we work, to how we get to work, to how we communicate with one another, to how we access public services," Mr Varadkar said.

Digital technology and the need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels are transforming every area of our lives, and that trend will only accelerate

"This — coupled with huge global uncertainty with Putin’s war on Ukraine, rising inflation, and increased economic competitiveness — means that now more than ever, we need to invest to protect our economic progress and prepare for the future."

Stakeholder engagement conducted during the development of the strategy identified regional economic and research strengths and emerging areas of opportunity. Many sectors, such as ICT, pharmaceuticals, agrifood, and the growing renewable energy sector were identified as strengths right across the country.

Funding

Under the plan, funding will be directed into technological universities to help them conduct industry-relevant research, recruit additional staff, and undertake initiatives that help with technology transfer between SMEs and higher-education institutions more generally. It will also go towards training, clustering, and smart hubs for entrepreneurial research and innovation.

"The document is only the beginning," Mr Varadkar said. "We will be coming forward with a number of region-specific programmes over the coming months.

I’m particularly keen to invest in our technological universities. The talent and skills of our people is the engine behind our growth and we need to make sure we are preparing our workforce for the future

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation Robert Troy said the plan would leverage the strengths of each region and will also support them to seize the opportunities of advances in technology.

"Recent times have shown regional enterprises are resilient and we must continue to invest in our regions to ensure that continues and that our regional enterprise base remains competitive and productive," he said.

"At its heart, the plan emphasises the necessity of collaboration and as more regional programmes come online will help ensure our regions are ably supported to meet the challenges of the now and into the future."