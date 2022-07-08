Taoiseach dismisses Sinn Féin no-confidence motion as 'classic opposition politics'

A Sinn Féin motion of no confidence will "reaffirm confidence" in the Government, the Taoiseach has claimed.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald confirmed the party has lodged a motion of no confidence in the Government.

She said the three-party coalition is "out of road", but speaking at the British-Irish Council meeting in Guernsey on Friday, Micheál Martin said that the move was "classic opposition politics".

Sinn Féin said that the party will table the motion of no-confidence in the Government in the Dáil next week.

The Government's majority in the Dáil was lost on Wednesday when Joe McHugh voted against its mica legislation.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he believes Mr McHugh will continue to support the Government despite the former Education Minister resigning the Fine Gael whip. However, Green Party TD Patrick Costello says that the situation is less clear for him and colleague Neasa Hourigan, who both lost the party whip in May. Neither had been contacted by the party as of Friday afternoon, with Mr Costello saying that the pair was "in limbo" because their relationship to the party was still unclear.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry, who is also outside the Fianna Fáil whip, did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Martin said that he would lay out the economic and social achievements of the Government.

"The plan is to reaffirm confidence in the Government.

It's the last week of parliament and it's sort of a classic strategy from an opposition perspective.

"It is an opportunity and I welcome the opportunity to lay out the Government's achievements to date."

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said: “I look forward actually to the opportunity next week if that’s what Sinn Féin want to use their time on a no confidence motion, debating that with them and showing them what we have done particularly in the area of housing."

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also hit out at Sinn Fein, claiming the party is "only interested in creating a culture of instability at a time in which we can see the dangers of instability elsewhere."

Independent TDs Sean Canney and Verona Murphy each told the Irish Examiner that they will consult with supporters over the weekend. Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara has already confirmed he will not back the Government in the no-confidence motion.

Kildare South TD Cathal Berry said that he will await the contents of an action plan on the Defence Forces which is due to come to Cabinet on Tuesday. He said that the plan must be credible improvement for those serving and their families. Dr Berry said that this would define where his vote goes.

Leader of the Rural Independent Group Mattie McGrath said the group would be voting against the "brain dead" Government.

“The problem with this Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party Government is that they think their job is to hold the people accountable to the Government rather than the Government accountable to the people.

“We are, at present, seeing the brain death of the current Irish Government. The cause of this malaise is pure arrogance and greed for power and personal privileges.”