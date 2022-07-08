Clare TD will not vote confidence in government over airport and UHL management

An Independent TD has said he would not vote confidence in the Government should a motion of no confidence go ahead before the recess next week, citing local concerns around Shannon Airport and University Hospital Limerick.

He also said the rushing through of legislation is 'anti-democratic' and that he cannot support laws that have not been scrutinised adequately.

The Government was not controlling what it could, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“There is an abject lack of humility by this Government.” The lack of a “balanced” aviation policy had led to one airport being overwhelmed while two others were underused.

Queues at Dublin Airport on Saturday, July 2. Picture: Martha Brennan

It was the same with health with one hospital (UHL) being overcrowded with the safety of patients at great risk.

When University Hospital Limerick had been reconfigured emergency departments at Ennis and Nenagh hospitals had closed, but the promised levels of beds in UHL had not materialised.

A very damning Hiqa report had highlighted the difficulties in UHL, he added. The hospital had the lowest levels of beds and consultants per capita.

Mr McNamara also criticised the way in which the pyrite issue had been debated in the Dáil, the Bill had been “rammed through”.

“Democracy is important, how we make laws is important.” The Data Retention Bill had also been “rammed” through the Dáil, he added.

The Opposition had a job to scrutinise legislation, but that was not being allowed.

Mr McNamara pointed out that the Planning Bill which passed through the Dáil recently had been raised to deal with anomalies in the existing legislation, yet it was rushed through without scrutiny which would create more anomalies, he warned.