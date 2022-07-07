'We've a good working majority' - Taoiseach not worried about potential no-confidence vote

The Taoiseach says he is not concerned about an election amid a likely vote of no confidence in government next week.

Sinn Féin is likely to call a vote after the government lost its parliamentary majority on Wednesday when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh voted against the government.

Previously, two Green TDs — Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan — and Marc MacSharry of Fianna Fáil had lost the whip, while Eoghan Murphy resigned his seat in April 2021, costing the government four votes.

Micheál Martin says he intends to lead his party into the next election, after 11 years at the helm of Fianna Fáil and is not concerned about going to the polls.

“It’s not unexpected that towards the end of the last week of this parliamentary session, they would put on a motion,” he said.

“Opposition parties tend to do that from time to time. We have a good working majority. We welcome the opportunities that will present to us.

“They don't like the fact that this has been a competent and a good government. Look at how we've come through Covid-19, not just in terms of having one of the better performances globally in respect of totality.

“In terms of climate change, which government plans for more than any previous government, in terms of the climate goals we've introduced, and the direction we set in relation to active travel, energy efficiency, retrofitting, and so forth.

“Housing For All represents the most comprehensive suite of policies that have been invented by any political party in the country.”

Recent polls put Sinn Féin as, by far, the most popular party in the country, polling around 37%. Fianna Fáil is around 15-20% in most polls.