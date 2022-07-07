'We've a good working majority' - Taoiseach not worried about potential no-confidence vote

Recent polls put Sinn Féin as, by far, the most popular party in the country, polling around 37%. Fianna Fáil is around 15-20% in most polls.
'We've a good working majority' - Taoiseach not worried about potential no-confidence vote

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “It’s not unexpected that towards the end of the last week of this parliamentary session, they would put on a motion.” Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 17:16
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach says he is not concerned about an election amid a likely vote of no confidence in government next week.

Sinn Féin is likely to call a vote after the government lost its parliamentary majority on Wednesday when Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh voted against the government.

Previously, two Green TDs — Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan — and Marc MacSharry of Fianna Fáil had lost the whip, while Eoghan Murphy resigned his seat in April 2021, costing the government four votes.

Micheál Martin says he intends to lead his party into the next election, after 11 years at the helm of Fianna Fáil and is not concerned about going to the polls.

“It’s not unexpected that towards the end of the last week of this parliamentary session, they would put on a motion,” he said.

“Opposition parties tend to do that from time to time. We have a good working majority. We welcome the opportunities that will present to us.

“They don't like the fact that this has been a competent and a good government. Look at how we've come through Covid-19, not just in terms of having one of the better performances globally in respect of totality.

“In terms of climate change, which government plans for more than any previous government, in terms of the climate goals we've introduced, and the direction we set in relation to active travel, energy efficiency, retrofitting, and so forth.

“Housing For All represents the most comprehensive suite of policies that have been invented by any political party in the country.”

Recent polls put Sinn Féin as, by far, the most popular party in the country, polling around 37%. Fianna Fáil is around 15-20% in most polls.

Read More

Fine Gael expects Joe McHugh to continue Government support despite losing party whip

More in this section

MP portraits Shailesh Vara appointed as new Northern Ireland secretary
Irish government cabinet meeting Sinn Féin considering no-confidence motion as Government loses formal majority
Battle of the Somme anniversary Departing NI secretary ‘shamefully placated the DUP’, Michelle O’Neill says
#Climate Change#Cost of livingPerson: Micheál MartinOrganisation: Sinn Féin
<p>The UK Government will attempt to push ahead with plans to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol despite Boris Johnson’s impending departure (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Doubts over future progress of plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices