Eamon Ryan 'would not object' to bringing budget forward to September

The Green Party leader says that he would "not object" to this year's Budget being held in September.

The idea has been floated in government circles as a compromise between setting out a long-term plan and intervening in the cost of living crisis sooner than October.

Asked about the idea, Eamon Ryan said that Cabinet will make a decision around the move early next week.

"I would not object if we had to move into the September period rather than October and that's a decision Cabinet will make early next week. I would not advocate doing what the opposition wants which is doing it today.

"I think the critical thing in the Budget is that it is going to be a difficult winter and autumn because there is a strong possibility that Russia will turn off the flow of gas to put pressure on the European Union."

However, Mr Ryan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that he "does not expect" fuel rationing or power outages being a feature of the Irish winter.

Mr Ryan was speaking as energy ministers across the EU endorsed a plan to cut carbon emissions by 55% over the next ten years across the union. The move will see the phasing out of fossil fuel-powered cars by 2035.

Mr Ryan said that the agreement was "the Green New Deal" for Europe and "will create a new economy" in the continent.

Mr Ryan said that Ireland's Carbon Tax meant that the country will be exempted from parts of the agreement. He said that future scrapping of the tax would lead Ireland to have to pay the European levy.

The Transport Minister said that it was "appropriate" that the army be asked to help at Dublin Airport, but said that it was a "difficult time in aviation" in the wake of ongoing flight cancellations.