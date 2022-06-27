Councillors to get maternity leave under new plans

County councillors who become pregnant will be able to avail of maternity leave under plans expected to be signed off at Cabinet this week.

Minister of State Peter Burke is expected to bring the amendments to the Local Government Act to Cabinet on Tuesday after they were deferred last week.

Co-opt replacement

Under the plans, it is understood councillors would be eligible to co-opt a replacement if they wish for the duration of their leave. This person would be paid by the local authority.

The amendments will also grant councillors access to secretarial assistance for the duration of their maternity leave at a rate of €200 per week. This system would work similarly to that afforded to members of the Oireachtas who take maternity leave.

Mr Burke has previously said the measures were needed to ensure female retention in politics.

We're at 24% women councillors and the issue for me is about retention A lot of very capable women are not staying in the council

That issue was hammered home last year when a Green Party councillor specifically cited a lack of maternity supports when she resigned her seat.

Green Party councillor for South County Dublin Council Clare O’Byrne said she had come to realise “the impossibility” of balancing her role as a new mother with that of a councillor.

The unavailability of maternity leave for elected representatives is a serious obstacle that prevents women from running for and remaining in office

"Things need to change, not only for my daughter or the next generation of women in politics, but this generation," she said.

The amendments would in effect put councillors on the same standing as employees, allowing them to take maternity leave. Under the current arrangements, councillors who wish to extend maternity leave beyond six months must get the permission of their fellow councillors.

Major block

An Association of Irish Local Government report found this was a major block to many women.

"While there is little doubt that council colleagues would oblige in the passing of a resolution, it still leaves the female councillor in the position of asking for a concession which, in contrast, is an entitlement in her work environment," the report says.

Right or wrong this has the perception of a young female councillor having to request and being given permission by her council colleagues (who in the main may be male and older) to extend her maternity leave

It adds that there are also financial issues for many councillors and that any leave should be paid.

The issue of maternity leave for TDs and ministers has been discussed at Cabinet in recent weeks. Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who last week announced she is pregnant with her second child, made history in 2021 when she became the first sitting Cabinet minister to take maternity leave.

To do so, she was made a “minister without portfolio” with Heather Humphreys, the social protection minister, assuming her duties as justice minister.

It is not yet clear whether this arrangement will be repeated should Ms McEntee be at Cabinet when she is due to begin her leave this time around.