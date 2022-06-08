Jeffrey Donaldson accuses Irish Government of ‘ignoring’ unionists' concerns over Northern Ireland protocol

The leader of the DUP has accused the Irish Government of being tone deaf and ignoring unionists concerns about the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Jeffrey Donaldson said the protocol has left him being treated like a second class citizen in Northern Ireland.

He told the UK House of Lords sub-committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol that Irish ministers give “vague” answers to his concerns about the purpose of the protocol.

“There are some who argue that main purpose is to re-orientate the Northern Ireland economy away from Great Britain’s economy and develop an all-island economy, an economy that does not exist, and that you would bind the Northern Ireland economy more closely to the economy of the Republic,” he added.

“I’ve asked Irish Government ministers about this and they give vague answers.

“There is a difference between cross-border trade and all island economy.”

'Deeply disappointing' comments from Taoiseach

The DUP has long opposed the Northern Ireland Protocol and is refusing to enter the powersharing institutions until issues with the post-Brexit settlement for the region are addressed.

He also said he found comments made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier on Wednesday to be “deeply disappointing”.

Mr Martin said the UK Government’s proposed legislation to deal with the protocol would be “to the benefit of absolutely no-one”.

The Taoiseach accused London of failing to engage with the EU to reach a negotiated settlement on changing aspects of the protocol’s operation.

“I listened to the comments from Micheál Martin and I found them deeply disappointing.

“They are tone deaf to concerns to unionists.

“They don’t get it and if they do they ignore it,” Mr Donaldson added.

“The concern is we cannot trade freely in our country and we are subject to laws of which we have no say.

“We were told Brexit would give us back control and in Northern Ireland we have laws of which we have no say, and are subject to taxation rules that the Treasury cannot control.

“As a unionist I find that wrong. I am being treated like a second class citizen in my own country, and it undermines the spirit and constitutional reality at the heart of the Belfast agreement. Unionists are entitled to have that balance respected.”

He said that the restoration of the Northern Ireland institutions can only happen on a cross-community consensus.

“If the Irish Government want to see the institutions restored, they are going to have to listen to unionist concerns.

“They don’t answer question as they don’t listen to our concerns,” he added.

“If Taoiseach believes the way forward is to continue to implement the protocol, what does that say about their desire to protect the political institutions established under the Good Friday Agreement?”

He also welcomed UK Government plans to override parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has said it intends to use domestic law to override parts of the protocol.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans to legislate last month and the Bill is expected to be published in the coming days.

He said the legislation needs to address friction in trade, and said he wants to see a return to pre-Brexit arrangements.

“Any goods remaining in Northern Ireland should not be subject to custom checks,” Mr Donaldson said.

He also said that it is “entirely possible” to find practical solutions to the protocol, adding that it is time to “stop playing political football with Northern Ireland”.