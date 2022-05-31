Tributes paid to former  senator and Limerickcouncillor Mary Jackman

Tributes have been paid to former Fine Gael senator and Limerick councillor Mary Jackman, who died today aged 79.

Ms Jackman was elected to the council in 1985 and retired in 2014, having served stints in the Seanad from 1989-1993 and 1997-2002.

She was elected as the first female Cathaoirleach of Limerick County Council in 1999.

Councillor Daniel Butler, the current Mayor, tweeted that Ms Jackman was "an absolute lady".

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also paid tribute to Ms Jackman.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mary Jackman. With almost 30 years of service on Limerick City and County Councils, Mary was one of the longest-serving public representatives in her local community when she retired in 2014.

"I knew her personally, worked with her and met her on very many occasions. She will be sorely missed.

“A dedicated public representative, Mary served her area proudly and was the first female chair of Limerick County Council.

“Mary also served two terms in the Seanad, between 1989-1992 and 1997-2002, and was elected Cathaoirleach in 1999.

“My sincere condolences go to her husband Nicholas, daughter Nicola, and all of her extended family.”