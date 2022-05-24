Man, 20s, arrested, another hospitalised following fight inside Dublin Airport terminal

A serious fight at Dublin Airport on Thursday left one man hospitalised and another in garda custody.

One man in his 20s was arrested following the fight in the busy Dublin Airport terminal which left another young man requiring treatment at nearby Beaumont Hospital.

Social media videos quickly circulated of the fight involving two men initially but then others became involved.

The videos, seen by the Irish Examiner, show the two men being separated by others after the scuffle broke out, but then matters escalate quickly when another man enters the fray with scores of people looking on.

At this stage, there does not appear to be any security personnel nearby to intervene.

This third man attacks one of the first two combatants from behind and this man then falls to the ground.

The footage then shows him being kicked in the head.

He is shown to have his head repeatedly stamped on by this third man, before he is taken away to safety.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were requested to attend the incident at Dublin Airport this evening.

Gardaí also said that a man was taken to Beaumont to be treated for injuries, however his condition is currently not known.

“Gardaí, with the assistance of the DAA Airport Police responded to a public order incident at Dublin Airport earlier this evening, 24th May 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.

“One man has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“One man (20s) was arrested and is currently detained at Swords Garda station.”

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) confirmed that the incident occurred at Dublin Airport this evening and was attended by An Garda Síochana.

"As this incident is subject to a police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time,” a spokesperson for the DAA said.