Mary Lou McDonald's case against RTE flagged as 'threat to media freedom'

London-based NGO has filed media freedom alert with Council of Europe
Mary Lou McDonald's case against RTE flagged as 'threat to media freedom'

Mary Lou McDonald: No date has been set for her court case against RTÉ. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA 

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 11:35
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald's court case against RTÉ has been flagged to the Council of Europe as a threat to media freedom.

The Index on Censorship, a London-based NGO, said that it has filed a media freedom alert with the Council, saying that the case is evidence of a SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) action.

Ms McDonald last month issued High Court proceedings against RTÉ over the content of an interview aired on Radio One.

Papers were filed in the High Court by solicitors McCartan and Burke on behalf of Ms McDonald against the broadcaster.

No date has yet been set for the case to be heard.

Both parties said they had no comment to make on the issue but the Index on Censorship alert says that "this is the third time Ms McDonald has taken High Court defamation proceedings since 2014".

This is the third time an Irish action has been flagged on the Council of Europe's system, which was established in 2015. 

A separate action by MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly against RTÉ was flagged last month, while one against the Dublin Inquirer in 2020 was also flagged.

Read More

Unionists criticise claims that Northern Ireland Protocol is a 'manufactured issue'

More in this section

‘Disingenuous and dangerous’ – Coveney condemns British government threat to scrap parts of protocol ‘Disingenuous and dangerous’ – Coveney condemns British government threat to scrap parts of protocol
Brexit Protocol problems of ‘disproportionate’ significance compared to peace process
Woman looking at houses and flats in the window of an estate agent in London, UK Dáil hears just nine properties available to rent in all of Tipperary
Sinn FéinPerson: Mary Lou McDonaldOrganisation: RTÉ
Brexit

Majority in North think Brexit has increased likelihood of united Ireland 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

  • 9
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices