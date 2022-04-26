Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald takes High Court case against RTÉ

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has issued High Court proceedings against RTÉ.

Papers were filed in the High Court on Monday by solicitors McCartan and Burke on behalf of Ms McDonald against the broadcaster.

No date has yet been set for the case to be heard.

Both parties said they had no comment to make on the issue.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "This is now a matter in litigation before the courts and it would be inappropriate to comment."

An RTÉ spokesperson said the broadcaster "has no comment”.

It is understood the case relates to a comment made during a recent radio segment.

Ms McDonald is being represented in the defamation proceedings by the same firm which represented her Sinn Féin colleague Matt Carthy TD in a High Court defamation case over a tweet sent by a Fianna Fáil supporter.

The party’s Education Spokesperson, and Cork South-Central TD, Donncadh Ó Laoghaire settled a case against RTÉ last year over comments made on the Liveline programme.

The Sinn Féin leader also received an apology in 2020 after settling a defamation case against former Louth TD Declan Breathnach over comments made on Twitter.