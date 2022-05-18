Green TDs who vote against maternity hospital deal unlikely to be expelled

Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have both said they would support the motion, going against their party whip. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 17:52
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

It is unlikely Green TDs who vote against the government on the National Maternity Hospital will be expelled from their party or government.

The Dáil will this evening vote on a Sinn Féin motion calling for the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) to be built on public land.

Well placed Green sources have confirmed that expulsion is unlikely but both TDs could lose the whip.

The government has 82 TDs and losing Ms Hourigan and Mr Costello would reduce this to 80, the number needed for a bare majority.

Independent Joan Collins and Aontú leader Peadar Toibin are also supporting to get the Independent Rural group up to 10 votes for the ballot.

Mr Toibin said: "We want to see the new Maternity Hospital built as soon as possible and we also think the hypocrisy of the Government in terms of the vote should be called out.”

